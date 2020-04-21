4-H for you

National 4-H Week, April 19-25, took on new meaning this year as we volunteer in so many ways to combat COVID-19. Thank you, volunteers, for giving leadership and serving in so many ways. Where would we be without volunteers and all the ways you impact our community? We celebrate 4-H volunteers as you give to grow 4-H clubs and youth with life skills. The quality of our 4-H program is directly related to our awesome volunteers; thank you for your service!

Nebraska’s favorite, Arbor Day, is April 24. Trees are simply amazing... they clean air and water, slow climate change, and feed the human soul. All we need to do is plant and care for them. The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago; the next best time is today. The first Arbor Day was celebrated in Nebraska in 1872, the brainchild of Julius Sterling Morton, a Nebraska journalist originally from Michigan. He lead pioneers in planting over 1 million trees that year in orchards, windbreaks, and homesteads. We continue the legacy planting trees to give shade, improve the environment, reduce noise, hold the soil, color our world, and give the birds a place to live. Website: https://www.arborday.org/

When this is over