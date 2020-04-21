4-H for you

Staying positive doesn’t mean you are happy all the time. It means that even on hard days, you know that better days are coming. I know it’s more than a full time job caring for and educating children in your home, working from home or not working, and everything is uncertain. One of the things we hope 4-H parents will do is keep the constant in their lives through 4-H. Clubs aren’t meeting and they miss their 4-H buddies but kids work from home all the time anyway. Work on simple projects with supplies on hand. Weather permitting, get outdoors and work with your projects. Plant a garden. Learn to set a table and celebrate small victories each day at the supper table. Figure out the projects you think you might work on and enroll online by May 1: website: http://ne.4honline.com.
We continue to plan for June activities and the Gage County Fair in July; the fairbook release date is delayed till mid-May as events unfold the next few weeks; kinda ironic that they fair theme we chose for 2020 is “Nebraska Strong”. Youth enrolled in 2020 Anytime Learning should call the Extension Office to make arrangements to pick up project materials. Livestock tags and ID sheets are ready; call ahead to pick up. And a reminder to all 4-H volunteers and Clover Kids (ages 5-7) to register on the same site by May 1.
You’re the best people with grit and determination. Look ahead, stay as happy and positive as possible, help others, and work together. May the traits of character be so loved and lived these days – respect, responsibility, trustworthiness, and caring. We are Nebraska Strong!
Virtual learning
Kids are resilient and they are learning these days, from their assigned classwork, outside PE, hands-on home ec and shop experiences, and so many other ways. Resources are being created by the day s many entities offer hands-on learning resources. Check these out brought to you by Nebraska 4-H: https://4h.unl.edu//virtual-home-learning. Living Room Learning is for kids grades 3-5, with hands-on learning every Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Boredom Buster Challenge is for grades 6-9, Monday and Wednesday weekly, 2 p.m.; solve a problem using materials found in the home. Additional resources and activity guides are provided on the website. The Community Classroom is a weekly newsletter for teachers, volunteers and parents to share resources; visit the Community Classroom Page. Never been more fun ways to learn; and when you’ve had about as many zooms as you can stand, go out in the yard and enjoy the sunshine. During these complicated days that no one understands, do your best and let it go. Kids will remember the time you spend with them, laughing, being creative, and being home with family.
Days to celebrate
Earth Day is April 22 and a great time pick up trash, reduce, reuse, recycle, plant a garden, recycle clothing, walk, plant trees...the list is endless. Be kind to the earth; make a difference. The earth is not like a large pizza, we can’t just call in and order another one.
National 4-H Week, April 19-25, took on new meaning this year as we volunteer in so many ways to combat COVID-19. Thank you, volunteers, for giving leadership and serving in so many ways. Where would we be without volunteers and all the ways you impact our community? We celebrate 4-H volunteers as you give to grow 4-H clubs and youth with life skills. The quality of our 4-H program is directly related to our awesome volunteers; thank you for your service!
Nebraska’s favorite, Arbor Day, is April 24. Trees are simply amazing... they clean air and water, slow climate change, and feed the human soul. All we need to do is plant and care for them. The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago; the next best time is today. The first Arbor Day was celebrated in Nebraska in 1872, the brainchild of Julius Sterling Morton, a Nebraska journalist originally from Michigan. He lead pioneers in planting over 1 million trees that year in orchards, windbreaks, and homesteads. We continue the legacy planting trees to give shade, improve the environment, reduce noise, hold the soil, color our world, and give the birds a place to live. Website: https://www.arborday.org/
When this is over
Please continue to be mindful and thankful for all medical providers, service providers, law enforcement, truckers, farmers, and everyone keeping life moving forward. Thank you to the many generous volunteers stepping up, making a difference. Normal as we know it is gone. We will become, I hope, better than normal because of these days. This facebook post continues to be my favorite: “May we never again take for granted a handshake, full shelves at the store, conversations with neighbors, a crowded theater, Friday night out, the taste of communion, a school rush each morning, coffee with a friend, the stadium roaring, each deep breath, a boring Tuesday, life itself. When this ends, may we find that we have become more like the people we want to be, we are called to be, we hoped to be; and may we stay that way – better for each other because of the worst.” Laura Kelly Fanucci
For These Days and Always: Gratitude for life, home, food, faith, friends, family, gatherings, blessings!
