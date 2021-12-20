A different kind of Christmas

Isn’t it strange how memories creep in where you least expect them? I was waiting in the checkout line at Walmart when I saw a package of Werther’s candy. They were my grandma’s favorite. I have found myself stuck in a memory a lot during this holiday season.

Christmas can be a hard season for some people. While everything around us seems to point to joy and the magic of the holidays, I am missing people that I loved that have passed and some that I just don’t have relationship with any longer. Maybe you’re loss looks different. Maybe you’re grieving loss of a job, loss of independence, health or financial hardships.

There are a million different reasons that the season can be difficult. I don’t know what your hard is, but I am genuinely sorry.

Every Christmas has been hard since my dad passed and that’s been eight years now. But just last year our family lost my mother-in-law and just last week my husband’s step-dad died. It doesn’t matter how long it’s been, grief is hard work and time is irrelevant.

During the Blue Christmas service that I attended this weekend, the pastor described grief as something that happens like a shockwave. Something that you didn’t see coming happens that changes your world. Maybe you thought you were prepared for the loss, but how can you really prepare yourself?

The statement “You didn’t even know that life could be that painful,” resonated with me.

“You will never be the same person you were before the shockwave.”

Blue Christmas services are traditionally held on or around the longest night of the year, which falls on or about December 21, the Winter Solstice.

During the service, the pastor talked about how people help us during our grief by walking beside us. Sometimes in silence, but just being there to hold our hand, sit with us or just listen.

“Our God is well acquainted with grief. In his human form and as we look at the entirety of His life, there were some hard days. He knew something about rejection,” said the pastor.

“He walked through highs and lows and He will walk beside you.”

The service was an incredible comfort to me during this season for me. I’m struggling, but it’s not without hope.

A friend sent me this: “Sometimes we just need to stop, feel and let it all unravel. Just like nature does at this time of the year. When the land becomes dormant, the trees naked, the birds silent, deep underneath the soil decays, matures, and gets ready for the inevitable new growth.”

As a Christian, I know that all of my loved ones that have passed are celebrating Christmas in heaven and shouldn’t I be happy about that? Well, I am, but I miss them.

“Quite frequently we feel ashamed of our grief, especially when we feel angry at God. Somewhere we have picked up the mistaken idea that such feelings reveal something negative about our faith. Nothing could be further from the truth. It takes tremendous trust to bare your heart and soul to God.” (Richard Exley)

Where do you find hope when you’re being confronted with deep pain?

Sometimes I find comfort in music. “A Different Kind of Christmas” by Mark Schulz is what I turn on if I need a good cry.

Maybe it’s just in memories. I can tell you that I enjoyed a peanut butter cookie as I left the service. It was my dad’s favorite type of cookie and my mom was a wonderful cook and baker.

