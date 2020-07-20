A life of love

This weekend I traveled to southern Oklahoma with my son and husband to celebrate my aunt’s 75th birthday. I learned several things on our journey.
First, Oklahoma, without a doubt, has more toll roads than any other state that I’ve ever driven through. There are signs that warn you to stop about a mile before and it is much faster if you have exact change, but after the tenth $2.75, we were running low on the bank bag of quarters that Dave had packed.
I know I’m exaggerating a bit, but the next time I plan travel to Oklahoma, I will be purchasing one of those Pike Passes that you just put on your dash.
I guess they use the tolls for upkeep on the roads and judging from the amount of construction we drove through, there must be plenty of people that travel toll roads in Oklahoma.
Also, signs that read “State Law: Merge Now.” Why did that have to become a state law? Or another favorite: “$10,000 fine if you hit a road construction worker.” I’m just thinking a fine is not my biggest concern if I hit someone with my car.
We also learned that when it comes to hotels, you get what you pay for. While we didn’t have a lot of choices in the small town of Hugo, Oklahoma, our $51 a night bought a necessary place to stay, but not a lot of comfort.
I learned that my husband and I could sleep on a bed the size of a postage stamp, but not comfortably. The bonus, however, was that if you’re holding on to the sides so you don’t fall out, you will probably not snore.
I also learned that being away from work for just two days can amount to a lot of email and phone messages that I had to comb through when I returned. But during the short time I was away from my office, not one person died because I was not there to answer their questions.
Although there is always work that needs to be done in the office and on the farm, there will always be work that needs to be done and taking time to spend with the people that I love is more important. So taking a long weekend to unplug and rest is going to happen more often.
We spent some time on my cousin’s boat and I learned that Dave and our son, Luke, are boat people. I am not! Luke, especially, likes speed, tight turns and tubing.
Perhaps the biggest lesson of the weekend occurred as we prepared and guests arrived for the birthday party. It was my cousin’s ex-wife who said it best, “Family is not necessarily determined by genetics. Family is love, acceptance, history, and new bonding!”
I saw a cousin I hadn’t seen for years and met family members I’ve only known on Facebook.
Family can sometimes be complicated and we don’t always get along, but the common bond for this weekend was my aunt. It was a special time.
Seventy-five years of life and love, but also challenges and disappointments.
When I was putting together the photos, I saw a woman that loved without condition, gave grace to those who didn’t always deserve it and overcame the disappointments that life has put in her path. It wasn’t always easy, but she has a faith that has never waivered. She’s prayed, worked hard and always made family a priority.
That is a life well lived, in my opinion. A life that I can learn from and aspire to lead.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!