A life of love

This weekend I traveled to southern Oklahoma with my son and husband to celebrate my aunt’s 75th birthday. I learned several things on our journey.

First, Oklahoma, without a doubt, has more toll roads than any other state that I’ve ever driven through. There are signs that warn you to stop about a mile before and it is much faster if you have exact change, but after the tenth $2.75, we were running low on the bank bag of quarters that Dave had packed.

I know I’m exaggerating a bit, but the next time I plan travel to Oklahoma, I will be purchasing one of those Pike Passes that you just put on your dash.

I guess they use the tolls for upkeep on the roads and judging from the amount of construction we drove through, there must be plenty of people that travel toll roads in Oklahoma.

Also, signs that read “State Law: Merge Now.” Why did that have to become a state law? Or another favorite: “$10,000 fine if you hit a road construction worker.” I’m just thinking a fine is not my biggest concern if I hit someone with my car.

We also learned that when it comes to hotels, you get what you pay for. While we didn’t have a lot of choices in the small town of Hugo, Oklahoma, our $51 a night bought a necessary place to stay, but not a lot of comfort.