A new kind of church

What is church? Is it a building? Is it a group of people who get together once a week to sing songs, listen to a message, and drink bad coffee? What is the point of going to church? Is there even a point?

For many people, these are very valid questions. And even for those who go to church, we can have a hard time answering them. Maybe we go because we’ve always gone. Maybe we go to see our friends. Maybe we go because we feel like we should.

For too long, we’ve just “done church” the same way over and over because, well, that’s how it’s always been done. As if church were just a building, or just a people who have a building, or just some event that is put on on Sundays to meet the particular preferences of some of the longest attending people.

But what if it doesn’t have to be this way? What if we realized that our churches do not belong to us—not even to the pastors or to the people who’ve been there seemingly forever.

What if our churches really belonged to Jesus? What if we looked to everything Jesus said and did—how He loved and inspired us to live full, vibrant lives for the sake of others—and then instead of just doing church stuff like we’ve always done, we tried to do the Jesus stuff instead.

What might that look like? What if we really tried and asked hard questions and started to become something new?

These are all questions we’ve been asking at my church community for years—so we decided to do something about it.

So, here we are. Hi, nice to meet you! We're Summit Street Church, a new community church replant right here in Beatrice, Nebraska—located at 1220 Summit Street, at the corner of 12th Street and Summit Street.

We started our journey many years ago as Beatrice Mennonite Church. With help from our friends at the Holmesville Church of the Brethren, we decided to revitalize our church and replant as Summit Street Church.

We replanted because we’re seeking to become a church that moves beyond the church walls, to be the church in our neighborhood. We seek to faithfully follow Jesus and reach out into our community.

We replanted because we're seeking to be a church for people who don’t yet go to church, maybe for people who feel like they don’t fit somewhere else, or maybe even for people who plain old don’t like church.

Our little church family is diverse in age, in experience, and in denominational background, but we strive to follow in the way of Jesus together in our lives, in our words, and in our deeds.

So friends, no matter your background, you are welcome and loved here—just as you are.

We believe we are called to follow Jesus's example together in our lives, and to participate in Jesus's ministry of bringing peace and justice to our world.

We are a church of people

who have questions

who crave community

who long to love like Jesus.

And maybe, we’re becoming a place for you. Singles, couples, families—all are welcome here! We like to keep things casual with kids and babies welcome at all events and in all spaces.

You can check us out online at our website—www.summitstreetchurch.com—or on our facebook page. You can come and visit us at our community open house on Saturday, October 30 from 5pm-7pm as we celebrate our new community playground and church building updates with hotdogs and refreshments.

You can come visit us on Halloween from 5pm-7pm for our Trunk or Treat, for some lots of candy and hot chocolate (plus, some of our neighbors put on some awesome haunted houses!).

Or you could come and check us out on our first Sunday on October 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., as we have our first official service for Summit Street Church!

What if church could be different? What if we could be different? Come, celebrate with us, as we try this new thing together!

