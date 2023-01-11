A soup-er recipe for national soup month

I can’t tell you how grateful I am for national food months every time this news column rolls around.

They’re sometimes the only things that keep me from coming up empty in the creativity department, and this month is no different. With January being National Soup Month, I thought I’d celebrate by sharing the best white chicken chili recipe with the best newspaper readers.

You’re probably thinking, “What makes it the best recipe, Tara?” For starters, it’s easy.

I refuse to cook anything that a) requires too many ingredients, b) is labor-intensive, or c) dirties too many dishes. This recipe ticks all my boxes.

It includes only ingredients I tend to have on hand or can quickly snag from any grocery store. It basically requires me to open some jars and cans and measure a few things (although eyeballing is a favored method of mine). And the only annoying things that need cleaning are the slow cooker and a few other prep items.

Bonus: it tastes delicious, and the leftovers (of which there are plenty) are even better. Isn’t it interesting how a good soup becomes a great one after sitting in the fridge overnight? Yum.

Kick off the new year by cooking smarter, not harder with the only white chicken chili recipe you’ll ever need.

White Chicken Chili

Ingredients:

1-2 pounds boneless skinless chicken tenders (If you prefer more meat, go with 2 pounds.)

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons dried cilantro (I’ve also used dried basil, and it’s just as good.)

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon pepper

1 8-ounce can diced green chiles

2 15-ounce cans Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

1 15-ounce can whole kernel corn, drained

1 10.5-ounce can cream of chicken soup

24 ounces chicken broth

4-8 ounces cream cheese (Optional)

Toppings of shredded cheese, sour cream, and corn chips (Optional)

Directions:

1. Wash hands with soap and water. Add chicken, onion, garlic, cilantro, cumin, chili powder, and pepper to the slow cooker.

2. Top with chiles, beans, corn, cream soup, and broth.

3. Turn the slow cooker to high for 4 hours, or until the chicken is cooked through (proper internal temperature is 165 degrees F).

4. Using tongs or a set of forks, shred the chicken and stir to combine with the soup.

5. At this point, you already have a delicious soup, but I love to stir in 8 ounces of cream cheese for good measure (cut into cubes for easier melting).

6. Serve with your favorite toppings and enjoy!