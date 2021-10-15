The leaves are finally starting to turn, there is a chill in the air, and Halloween is just around the corner. Yes, it’s beginning to look a lot like October.

If it’s October, it is also “Adopt-a-Dog Month." Each year the month is recognized by American Humane Association as a good time to promote shelter adoptions for some very deserving canines. And your local shelter or rescue group is the perfect place to find dogs of every type, size, age, and personality.

Why Adopt a Dog?

What can an adopted dog bring to your life, you ask? Oh, boy…don’t get me started. I have a few great reasons that you can’t refute. For example, do you need an exercise buddy? A dog is the perfect motivating force to get you off the couch and around the block.

Our gem of a furry friend, “Ruby," apparently has an internal clock that she goes by to remind Hal that she’s ready to go. At the same time every day, she starts to pester and get very animated – especially if she picks up on certain clues that are part of his “get-ready” routine like putting on his old walking shoes, grabbing his hat, and putting the keys in his pocket.

No matter if there is rain or snow or sleet or heat, dogs love their daily walk which not only benefits them, but also is a win-win for the human on the other end of the leash. There is no better motivator than an eager dog ready to hit the pavement or the trails.

Unconditional Love

Another great reason to adopt a dog is that you will always have a happy, fuzzy face to greet you after a hard day at the office or the Zoom meeting or a frustrating experience out in the real world.

Your dog pal won’t care if you made the boss angry or if you botched a big sale. He won’t even care if you forgot to buy his favorite treats…he’s just happy to have you home and off-duty. And you don’t even have to worry about carrying on a silly conversation. Just plop on the couch, grab a good book or the remote, and make room for your furry friend.

Are there children in your household? What better best friend for a child than a loving dog? Not only will your youngster learn how to be a responsible pet owner, but they will have a true friend with whom they can share life’s joys and frustrations. How heartwarming it is to see a child curled up with the family dog – best buddies forever.

October Shelter Promotion

Now, if you are starting to think that adopting a dog just might be a great idea, begin your search with the canines at the Beatrice Animal Shelter. Currently, there are between 25 and 30 puppies and adult dogs at the shelter, and they are all anxious to find their forever home.

In honor of Adopt-a-Dog Month, the shelter is reducing adoption fees for ALL animals by 50 dollars through this weekend. But wait! Check back to see if this reduced fee just might continue through the end of the month.

Due to Covid concerns, the meet and greet sessions for prospective adopters are by appointment so check out the website for an overview of available pets and then call for a specific time that you can meet your match.

For the Love of Dogs

We acknowledge that a dog is man’s best friend, but how do we explain the magical, mystical bond between man and beast? Scottish veterinarian and author of All Creatures Great and Small, James Herriot, asks the same question. In his own words, “I could never quite take dogs for granted. Why were they so devoted to the human race?

Why should they delight in our company and welcome us home in transports of joy? Why should their greatest pleasure lie in being with us in our homes and wherever we were?

They were just animals after all, and it seemed to me that their main preoccupation ought to be in seeking food and protection; instead, they dispensed a flow of affection and loyalty which appeared to be limitless.”

If you have been thinking about the possibility of inviting a new dog into your home and family, now is the time. Your life will be enriched by the experience.

Dog expert and aficionado, Roger Caras, said it best. “If you don’t own a dog – at least one – there is not necessarily anything wrong with you…but there may be something wrong with your life.”

