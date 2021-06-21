Celebrating fathers

I miss my dad every day. Especially when I’m working at the farm and especially when things are hard. He had a way of showing me “it’s going to be okay” in the worst of situations.

I miss my father-in-law and wish we could have one more conversation.

Several men that I’ve worked with in my career, who have passed or are still on this earth, have mentored me in the criminal justice field or as a farmer. I’m forever grateful for their time, patience and knowledge. They have made me a better person.

Last Sunday after our daughter’s wedding festivities and clean up was over, Dave and I finally were able to sit and talk. We shared thoughts about the ceremony and reception, but especially his trip down the aisle with Elyse and the father-daughter dance.

In a day full of special memories, those were highlights for us.

Then he looked at me with misty eyes and said “Thank you for allowing me to be her dad.” It was the single most touching moment of the weekend for me.

Dave chose to be Elyse’s dad. Even though he was not her biological father, he was there for her from her birth, through the difficult teen years and was honored to give her away at her wedding.