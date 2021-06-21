Celebrating fathers

A few weeks ago I was shopping at Wal-Mart when I noticed the proximity of the Father’s Day cards and gifts to the fishing poles and summer fun supplies. I remember thinking “I wish I could go fishing with my dad one more time.”
I know enough about marketing to know that the product placement was not an accident and hoped people would take the opportunity to celebrate and build memories for the fathers in their life.
Scrolling through Facebook, I saw many photos. People who posted out of love and appreciation for their fathers, husbands and sons. Some posted photos of families and some posted tributes to fathers that were gone from this life.
Some friends posted regrets like mine. One more hug, one more day, one more…
Throughout my first 50 years, I’ve been blessed with many men that have shared life’s lessons. They’ve served as role models, teachers, and friends. Each in their own way taught me about what was important and how to let go of things that were not. They taught me how to live and love.
Like most girls, my own dad was my hero. He was a hard worker and instilled that same ethic and sense of responsibility to all living things to my brother and me. He modeled his love for the land and while I didn’t understand it when I was younger, it is an important part of who I am now.
I miss my dad every day. Especially when I’m working at the farm and especially when things are hard. He had a way of showing me “it’s going to be okay” in the worst of situations.
I miss my father-in-law and wish we could have one more conversation.
Several men that I’ve worked with in my career, who have passed or are still on this earth, have mentored me in the criminal justice field or as a farmer. I’m forever grateful for their time, patience and knowledge. They have made me a better person.
Last Sunday after our daughter’s wedding festivities and clean up was over, Dave and I finally were able to sit and talk. We shared thoughts about the ceremony and reception, but especially his trip down the aisle with Elyse and the father-daughter dance.
In a day full of special memories, those were highlights for us.
Then he looked at me with misty eyes and said “Thank you for allowing me to be her dad.” It was the single most touching moment of the weekend for me.
Dave chose to be Elyse’s dad. Even though he was not her biological father, he was there for her from her birth, through the difficult teen years and was honored to give her away at her wedding.
Like most people I have some regrets in my life, but marrying my husband is not one of them. Sometimes I regret not spending enough time with him or telling him how much I adore him, but knowing that God chose him for me has been one of the biggest celebrations in my lifetime.
Choosing to walk beside my dad when he was diagnosed with cancer will never be a regret, either. There were some hard days, but what an honor to help care for someone who had cared for me.
“In the end… We only regret the chances we didn’t take, the relationships we were afraid to have, and the decisions we waited too long to make.” (Unknown)
I hope you celebrated the men in your life this Father’s Day and every day. I pray you have no regrets.