Considerations for weaning calves

Weaning has the potential to be a stressful event for calves, and often leads to acute illness. However, this can be alleviated by reducing separation and minimizing stress, through providing adequate nutrition, and preconditioning against diseases, improving calf performance. Also, in areas faced with low quality and quantities of forage, early weaning could be utilized as a management tool, especially for cows raising their first calf. Early weaning can enhance the efficiency of drylot cow-calf operations by getting the most out of low-quality roughages in drylot cow diets.

The rumen of a young calf lacks the microbial population necessary for fermentative digestion of forage fiber. Ruminal development occurs rapidly once solid food consumption begins, which can occur at about 45-60 days of age. Weaning calves at this time could be a management strategy for severely drought-stricken areas. Weaning calves at approximately three to five months of age may also be a reasonable strategy as forage quality dwindles, late in the grazing season. Early weaning permits more cows to be carried on a limited supply of forage and allows the dams to put on and carry condition over the winter and through calving of the subsequent calf crop.