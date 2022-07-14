Current garden problems

Our gardens have been unusual this year. We went from quite chilly soil temperatures through most of the spring to 100 degrees in very early June. This has slowed the progression of many of our vegetable gardens. And, now, we are facing many different pests and environmental issues. But don’t worry, your plants will pull through and produce, it will likely just be a little later than usual.

Japanese Beetles

Japanese beetles are an invasive insect from Japan, it has become a big problem here due to the fact that it has no natural predators. Adult Japanese beetles are one-half inch long, metallic green beetles with copper wings. Japanese beetles are problematic insects as both larvae and adults. The larvae are one of the white grub species found in Nebraska and adults feed on over 300 species of plants including some vegetable crops. Some of their favorite plants are roses, lindens, and grapes.

For Japanese beetle control, use a general insecticide on the plants you find them on, such as sevin (carbaryl), Tempo (cyfluthrin), Ortho Bug B Gone (bifenthrin), neem oil, or pyola. If spraying in the garden, make sure it is a chemical labeled for use in the garden. For Lindens, be sure to wait until after the trees have completed their bloom before treating them and don’t use any systemic insecticide. Do not use a Japanese beetle trap sold online and in nurseries as those will just attract more beetles.

Squash Bugs and Squash Vine Borer

Squash bugs and squash vine borer are invading our gardens. This is the time of year to watch out for these problematic, common insects found affecting our cucumbers, zucchini, and the other cucurbits. Scout for the eggs of the squash bug to kill them before they emerge. The copper-colored eggs are laid in groups on the underside of the leaves. Remove and destroy the eggs as you find them to reduce the population. For squash vine borer, wrap the base of the plant in aluminum foil to stop the females from laying the eggs on your plant. You can also spray the plants with sevin, eight or bifenthrin. Also, remember to follow the PHI or Pre-Harvest Interval to know how long to wait from pesticide application to harvest.

Cucumber Beetles

Cucumber beetles are another common problem in our garden. The damage from the beetle alone is minimal, but they spread cucumber wilt virus. This virus will cause the plant to wilt and die very quickly and there is no control for it. Remove any infected plants to reduce the spread and spray cucumbers, zucchini, squash and other cucurbits with sevin, eight, or bifenthrin to reduce the beetle population.

Blossom End Rot

Blossom end rot is a condition where the end of the fruit that is not attached to the plant begins to rot away. This occurs when plants do not receive enough calcium, but it is really from uneven watering which causes the calcium to become unavailable to the plant. Adding calcium to the soil will not reduce the occurrence. Blossom end rot can also occur in tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, and other crops. The best management practice for blossom end rot is to plant in well-drained soil and keep plants evenly watered, it should fade as the season progresses.

*Reference to commercial products or trade names does not imply endorsement by Nebraska Extension or bias against those not mentioned.