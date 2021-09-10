Dealing with pests

Lawns are important to us all. They can be time consuming and a lot of work, but it is all worth it for a nice-looking lawn. However, when a pest comes in and kills it all quickly, it is very disappointing! That is what we are dealing with currently. Throughout the Midwest fall armyworm has made its devastating reappearance after many years absent.

Fall Armyworms

Fall armyworms are not usually a problem in Nebraska, they are typically found in the southern U.S. However, recent weather events have moved armyworms further north. They are being found now in many midwestern states that usually don’t have a problem with them.

Armyworms are a type of moth, the caterpillars feed on our lawns. They are called armyworms because the larvae “march” across the lawn in large groups in army infantry-like fashion. We have not had an outbreak in many years, and not during my time here at Gage County Extension. However, the outbreaks can be devastating because the population can get so large that large amounts of turf are damaged quickly. Brown spots of dead grass will appear quickly and there is often a line from healthy to dead grass patches.