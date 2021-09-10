Dealing with pests

Lawns are important to us all. They can be time consuming and a lot of work, but it is all worth it for a nice-looking lawn. However, when a pest comes in and kills it all quickly, it is very disappointing! That is what we are dealing with currently. Throughout the Midwest fall armyworm has made its devastating reappearance after many years absent.
Fall Armyworms
Fall armyworms are not usually a problem in Nebraska, they are typically found in the southern U.S. However, recent weather events have moved armyworms further north. They are being found now in many midwestern states that usually don’t have a problem with them.
Armyworms are a type of moth, the caterpillars feed on our lawns. They are called armyworms because the larvae “march” across the lawn in large groups in army infantry-like fashion. We have not had an outbreak in many years, and not during my time here at Gage County Extension. However, the outbreaks can be devastating because the population can get so large that large amounts of turf are damaged quickly. Brown spots of dead grass will appear quickly and there is often a line from healthy to dead grass patches.
The adults have a 1-1.5 inch wingspan and have dark gray to brown mottled coloration. Adult armyworms cause no damage to the lawn. The pupae are reddish-brown and found within the top 3 inches of soil. The caterpillars are black/gray in color with dark, longitudinal lines down the body. The caterpillars have a unique marking just behind their head that is a white-colored “Y” shape. If 4-5 caterpillars are found within a square foot, the lawn should be treated to control them.
Egg Masses
Most of the calls I have received regarding fall armyworms so far have been about the odd egg masses all over things in and around their lawn. The eggs can be found on benches, the side of your house, garage and house doors, posts, garden décor, and even other plants. The eggs are light tan to whitish in color and are laid in masses of 100-200 small eggs together in fuzzy masses. The eggs can be destroyed easily which will help reduce the population of fall armyworms altogether. So, as you see the egg masses smash them, wash them off with a jet spray of water, or scrape or scrub them off to kill them.
Management
If you didn’t get to the egg masses and the caterpillars are now found in your lawn, there are treatments that can be used to control them before too much damage is done. Products that can be used in your lawn to treat for armyworm caterpillars include products containing these active ingredients: bifenthrin (Bifen or Talstar), Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki (Btk) (Thuricide), cypermethrin (sevin), permethrin (eight), or Spinosad (Captain Jack’s Dead Bug Brew or Fertilome Borer, Bagworm, Tent Caterpillar and Leafminer Spray). It would be best to inspect your lawn every couple of days to look for damage or caterpillars. If the damage is severe, you may need to reseed your lawn. Remember to always read and follow the label directions when using a pesticide.
Reference to commercial products or trade names is made with the understanding that no discrimination is intended and no endorsement by Nebraska Extension is implied. Use of commercial and trade names does not imply approval or constitute endorsement by Nebraska Extension. Nor does it imply discrimination against other similar products.
If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner