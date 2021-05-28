Dealing with thunderstorms

With Spring, comes rain, and often that rain comes with thunder and lightning. And therein lies the problem for many dog owners. While some canines seem unphased by all the racket, others get upset to the point of being destructive.
The American Kennel Club’s website has some suggestions for dealing with your dog’s angst and anxiety during those thunderous moments. First, dogs have hearing that is much more sensitive than humans, and they can detect thunder way before we can.
Of course, it’s a survival thing to be afraid of loud noises like thunder and to want to find shelter, but it is also possible that dogs are sensitive to changes in air pressure that come with storms. Other animals such as fish in lakes and rivers, cows in the meadow, and even students in a classroom seem to react to changes that come with storms. (Ask any teacher.)
Calming Tips
Now the question is what to do when storms are imminent. According to the AKC, you need to give your dog a safe space like a crate or a dark closet during a storm because it is familiar and soothing. “Dogs descended from wolves and were in dens, and they still like the den-like environments.”
Psychologically, the smaller space eliminates the fear of something sneaking up on them. Also, if they are in an enclosed space where they are comfortable and familiar, it will be more soothing to them.
Another tip for calming Fido’s anxieties is to provide background noise that might help to reduce stimulation. The AKC claims that classical music is especially calming to dogs. (If you don’t have any at hand, a country ballad just might work too.) And if you are with your canine companion, talk in a soothing manner and pet him/her with long, calming strokes.
Although we have never tried this at our house, another suggestion is to soothe your dog with toys and puzzles like Kongs filled with peanut butter or kibbles. A few such toys in the crate will hopefully calm your furry friend.
Years ago, we had a dog that was so terrified of storms that she would jump into bed with us, stand on our backs, and pant heavily. By the time the storm passed through the area, we were wide awake and up for the day long before the dawn. If we had known about any of the above suggestions, we might have been able to deal with the tense hours during a strong thunderstorm.
Another option we might have tried had it been available was the Thundershirt. The company describes itself as “the original, vet-recommended natural calming solution that helps reduce anxiety in dogs in a drug-free way.
Like swaddling an infant, the Thundershirt vest’s patented design applies gentle pressure to calm all types of anxiety, fear, and over-excitement issues in dogs. And, according to the company, 80 percent of cases claim that the vest does, indeed, help to calm the dog. It is recommended not only for thunder issues but for fireworks, separation anxiety, travel, and vet visits.
We have heard from friends and dog adopters that the Thundershirt does make a difference. It sells for around 45 dollars and comes in several sizes and can be embroidered with the pet’s name. Thundershirts are also available for cats.
Feline Friends Ready To Adopt
During this very busy kitten season, most of the cat population from the Beatrice Animal Shelter has been in foster settings. The babies are growing and becoming socialized, and now they are gradually moving back to the shelter to transition into the adoption program.
If you or someone you know is interested in a meet-and-greet session with our feline friends, please call the shelter to set up an appointment. Covid restrictions are still in place until further notice, so we are asking visitors to set up a time for their visit. And remember that some of the shelter’s cats and kittens are at the two PetSmart stores in Lincoln.