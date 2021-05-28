Dealing with thunderstorms

Another tip for calming Fido’s anxieties is to provide background noise that might help to reduce stimulation. The AKC claims that classical music is especially calming to dogs. (If you don’t have any at hand, a country ballad just might work too.) And if you are with your canine companion, talk in a soothing manner and pet him/her with long, calming strokes.

Although we have never tried this at our house, another suggestion is to soothe your dog with toys and puzzles like Kongs filled with peanut butter or kibbles. A few such toys in the crate will hopefully calm your furry friend.

Years ago, we had a dog that was so terrified of storms that she would jump into bed with us, stand on our backs, and pant heavily. By the time the storm passed through the area, we were wide awake and up for the day long before the dawn. If we had known about any of the above suggestions, we might have been able to deal with the tense hours during a strong thunderstorm.

Another option we might have tried had it been available was the Thundershirt. The company describes itself as “the original, vet-recommended natural calming solution that helps reduce anxiety in dogs in a drug-free way.