Doggie swim night

If you don’t have a dog or you don’t think your pups would appreciate the idea of a night at the pool, feel free to stop by and see how this all works. You will be amazed and amused.

Grandma and Papa’s Doggie Camp

The past two weeks Hal and I have had the pleasure of hosting our grand-dog, “Dixie”, who lives in Hastings with our daughter and son-in-law and three grandchildren. She is adored and spoiled by all of her humans.

When the family planned their summer vacation, they also planned for Dixie to come to Beatrice to spend some quality time with us and with “Ruby”, our five-year-old loveable mutt. You may recall that Ruby lost her best buddy, “Rex”, this past March when he suddenly became sick and passed on to the Rainbow Bridge. And, it seems to us, she misses him terribly.

We weren’t sure how two established divas would get along, but our worries were needless. Dixie was respectful of Ruby’s home territory and waited for the home-girl to go in and out of the door first and get her food first and jump in the pick-up first. Ruby was thrilled to once again have a buddy to pal around with.