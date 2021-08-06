School starts next week, and Summer 2021 will be pretty much over. But before we put it in the history books, there is one more annual activity to look forward to for you and your doggie friends.
Tuesday, August 17th, plan to attend the Beatrice Humane Society’s “Doggie Swim Night” at the Beatrice Big Blue Water Park from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Before the City of Beatrice maintenance team drains the pool to end the outdoor swim season, the Water Park is “going to the dogs”. Dog owners are invited to bring their canine companions to the event for a fun evening of swimming, splashing, and sniffing…lots of sniffing.
A $10 donation fee per dog will admit you and your pets into the party. Dogs must be friendly, up-to-date on vaccines, and be on leash when entering and leaving the pool area.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring shelter supply items to help “stuff the van” recently acquired by the Humane Society. Purina dog and puppy food, Nylabone chews, and cat litter are especially needed for our shelter guests.
In the past, dogs of all sizes, ages, colors, and swimming abilities have attended. Some jump off the diving board and some splash around in their doggie life jackets while others prefer to take it all in from the sidelines. It is an amazing happening…and so far, in all the years of holding the event, we have had no fights. (Human OR canine!)
If you don’t have a dog or you don’t think your pups would appreciate the idea of a night at the pool, feel free to stop by and see how this all works. You will be amazed and amused.
Grandma and Papa’s Doggie Camp
The past two weeks Hal and I have had the pleasure of hosting our grand-dog, “Dixie”, who lives in Hastings with our daughter and son-in-law and three grandchildren. She is adored and spoiled by all of her humans.
When the family planned their summer vacation, they also planned for Dixie to come to Beatrice to spend some quality time with us and with “Ruby”, our five-year-old loveable mutt. You may recall that Ruby lost her best buddy, “Rex”, this past March when he suddenly became sick and passed on to the Rainbow Bridge. And, it seems to us, she misses him terribly.
We weren’t sure how two established divas would get along, but our worries were needless. Dixie was respectful of Ruby’s home territory and waited for the home-girl to go in and out of the door first and get her food first and jump in the pick-up first. Ruby was thrilled to once again have a buddy to pal around with.
Twice a day –each morning and again in the evening – the girls engaged in a spirited playtime with lots of pawing and jawing and harmless playing. And both pretty much ignored Mr. Kitt, the resident wonder cat who seemed to have both of them buffaloed as he swaggered past them through the house
As we witnessed the connection between these two loveable pets, we were once again reminded of their stories. Both had been brought to the Beatrice Animal Shelter as young adults. Dixie was brought in from the police station of a nearby community where she won the hearts of the officers but was never reunited with her humans. Stray dogs were usually euthanized at that particular facility, but for whatever reason, Miss Dixie charmed her wardens and she was brought to the Beatrice shelter.
Ruby was found running loose on a busy highway intersection in Beatrice. Fortunately for both, concerned humans brought them to the shelter, and they began their quest for forever homes. The rest is history.
Thanks to their Good Samaritan angels, caring staff, compassionate volunteers, and a supportive community, Ruby and Dixie are proof of how wonderful shelter dogs really are. They have a sense that they are special, and, like many shelter rescues, they seem to thank their humans with love and gratitude.
Find a Friend
If you are considering adoption of a furry friend, please start your search at the Beatrice Animal Shelter. Last week the shelter acquired 16 dogs that had been in a terrible hoarding situation near the Kansas/Oklahoma line.
The dogs are all small and include a variety of looks and breeds and temperaments. They are spayed or neutered and have been medically examined. And now they are waiting to meet you. For more information, check out the Adoptable Dogs page on the Beatrice Humane Society website.