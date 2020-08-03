× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A couple of weeks ago I spent time helping with the livestock shows at the Gage County Fair. This year was different from previous fairs. Without a doubt, our kids had some challenges. But even with the changes, those kids rock! They amaze me every year.

In most every show there were kids showing animals that were ten times or more their weight. It was hot and sometimes the most well behaved animal at home is not so cooperative in the show ring. The kids got stepped on and occasionally pushed around, but I witnessed our next generation in agriculture.

I saw grit and determination. It was easy to see the “don’t give up” attitude and spirit in each of those kids. Not just the kids that would consistently win purple ribbons, but it was just as prevalent with the young people that earned blue and red ribbons and placed at the bottom of their class. Maybe even more.

Sometimes you could also see the disappointment in their faces. When the animal that they loved wasn’t the judge’s favorite.

I always want to scoop those kids up in my arms and tell them that their placing is one person’s opinion on one day. It’s a snapshot. But it’s the love for the animal and the care they put in their project that makes all the difference.