A couple of weeks ago I spent time helping with the livestock shows at the Gage County Fair. This year was different from previous fairs. Without a doubt, our kids had some challenges. But even with the changes, those kids rock! They amaze me every year.
In most every show there were kids showing animals that were ten times or more their weight. It was hot and sometimes the most well behaved animal at home is not so cooperative in the show ring. The kids got stepped on and occasionally pushed around, but I witnessed our next generation in agriculture.
I saw grit and determination. It was easy to see the “don’t give up” attitude and spirit in each of those kids. Not just the kids that would consistently win purple ribbons, but it was just as prevalent with the young people that earned blue and red ribbons and placed at the bottom of their class. Maybe even more.
Sometimes you could also see the disappointment in their faces. When the animal that they loved wasn’t the judge’s favorite.
I always want to scoop those kids up in my arms and tell them that their placing is one person’s opinion on one day. It’s a snapshot. But it’s the love for the animal and the care they put in their project that makes all the difference.
What is it that makes a difference in your world? It seems that the continue Covid-19 challenges has made me think about that more.
Earlier this month I put out yard signs throughout town. They have inspirational messages and positive thoughts on both sides of the sign. They are reminders to persevere and continue on even when it’s hard.
It was a project that was paid for by a grant and while I was excited to do this for the community, I had no concept of what a difference it would make for some people.
I received messages about someone who had been diagnosed with cancer and because of the sign, was feeling a little more hopeful.
Someone asked for a few extra signs because they had a friend that was going through an ugly divorce and wanted to give them a little encouragement.
I was overwhelmed with people that wanted signs and each had their own reason.
Then last week I sat in on a webinar with Alex Sheen as the guest speaker. He is a young man that started the “because I said I would” foundation.
At the beginning of his talk he described his dad as ordinary. “He was a short, Asian man. He worked as a pharmacist and to most people he didn’t stand out for any reason.” Sheen went on to tell of his dad’s long battle with cancer and through tears describe how hard it was to give the eulogy at his funeral.
“But I did it because I said I would,” said Sheen.
Later he talked about honor and the importance of a promise. He sent out promise cards to anyone who wanted them and continued working at his tech support job to pay for the promise cards until one day he got a letter telling him how the cards had saved her life.
“I knew then that I was making a difference,” said Sheen. “It’s about becoming a stronger version of myself so I can help others.”
His code includes self-control, honesty, accountability, compassion, sacrifice, hope and contemplation.
You can learn more about the foundation and what they are doing at becauseisaidiwould.org.
What are you doing to make a difference? Don’t give up.
