Exciting times at YMCA

Exciting things are happening at the Beatrice Mary YMCA. Membership and programing for The Y has steadily increased to the point that we have run out of space. After lots of study and evaluation, The YMCA Operations Board made the decision to renovate and expand the facility and thus began a Capital Campaign to raise $6,000,000. So, for the last two years Capital Campaign volunteers have been working hard and have raised $4,588,838 for this project.

There is a special opportunity to receive a State of Nebraska Tax Credit in 2021 if you donate to this project. The Beatrice Mary YMCA has been accepted as a non-profit organization through the Community Development Assistance Act which allows donors to receive a deduction on your state income tax for 2021. Basically, you fill out a pledge form for the campaign (you can give a cash donation one time if you wish), an application to CDAA and drop off your check to the Beatrice Mary YMCA. If approved, you would receive a tax credit of 40% of your donation. So, suppose you gave a $1,000.00 donation to the project, you would receive a state tax credit of $400.00. This is available until November 15, 2021 on a first come first serve basis.