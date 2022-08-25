Now that the kids are back in school and football is starting, we are moving towards fall. That means we can start looking at fall lawncare practices to improve our lawns this for next season.

Overseeding the lawn

If you lost patches due to winterkill last winter or maybe to the drought this year or need to thicken your lawn up, late August through early September is best for seeding turf. Kentucky bluegrass and turf-type tall fescue are both great cool season turfgrass choices for southeast Nebraska. If you are looking for a warm season grass, Buffalograss is a great choice. Whatever grass variety you choose, make sure that it is blue tag certified grass seed for highest quality and least weed issues.

When overseeding, it can be helpful to aerate the lawn first so the seed can drop down into the plug holes afterwards, but it is not necessary. If you plan to kill off existing vegetation first, you can use glyphosate, or Roundup, but it needs to be done 1-2 weeks ahead of seeding. If you are just thickening up the stand or filling in bare spots, just spread the seed and then drive a lawnmower over the area with the blades off or rake it in with a stiff-tined rake. You can use a starter fertilizer when planting new grass. Do not use pesticides on the newly seeded areas until it has been mowed 3 times, with the exception of mesotrione, or Tenacity, which can be used at seeding. Always read and follow the label when using any pesticides.

Fall broadleaf weed control

Perennial broadleaf weeds including dandelions, creeping Charlie or ground ivy, and clover are best controlled in the fall once the weeds have begun their preparations for winter. In the fall, these perennial weeds will move sugars that they use for energy from the above ground portions of the plant down into the roots to store them for next spring. If they are sprayed during this phase of their lifecycle, they are more likely to take that herbicide down into the roots, making pesticide applications more effective than if done in the spring. Spray these weeds with a 2,4-D product two or three times from late September through the end of October. Wait to spray after temperatures consistently drop to below 80 degrees so the herbicide doesn’t volatilize in hot, humid weather and harm other plants.

Henbit can also be controlled in the fall with either a pre-emergence herbicide in early fall before it germinates or with a post-emergence herbicide later in the fall. A later October application of 2,4-D products can control later germinating winter annuals like henbit.

Fall fertilizers

As for fertilizer applications, the fall fertilization is the most important fertilizer application for a lawn. However, fall fertilization recommendations have changed over the past couple of years. For a lawn, a Labor Day to mid-September application of slow release fertilizer is still recommended. Apply a granule with 50% slow release nitrogen or less. If additional nitrogen fertilizer is required later in the fall, use a product with a quick release nitrogen in mid-October. We used to recommend Halloween or later for the second fertilizer application and we thought two applications were necessary. New research is showing us that a second application of nitrogen fertilizer may not even be necessary, but if it is, we should move the timing up to more like Columbus Day rather than the typical Halloween time frame.