'Feel-good' stories in a sad time

There is plenty of sadness in the news these days.
But in the midst of all the stress and sorrow, we hear stories of hope and compassion and humane acts of kindness. Even in the animal kingdom, there are “feel-good” stories that bring a smile or two to us weary humans. Such is the case of “Taz” and “Coco Puff”.
Taz is the little cream and white long-haired male cat that came into the shelter several weeks ago in rough shape. You may recall his story. He had apparently been attacked by another animal, he had abscesses on his body, and he was very thin and malnourished. It is believed he was living outdoors on his own.
Taz was brought into the shelter, and his life immediately changed for the better. With proper medical attention, a nourishing diet, and lots of love and attention, Taz is now on the mend, getting stronger, and doing well. He still has a bit of healing to do, but things are moving in the right direction.
When he is medically ready, Taz will be eligible for a foster-to-adopt situation. This little guy deserves a forever home where he will be spoiled and loved.
Rock Star Feline
Right before the Beatrice Animal Shelter had to make operational changes due to the pandemic, Miss Coco Puff was brought into the facility. Coco Puff is a beautiful long-haired feline stray. When she arrived at the shelter, she was very pregnant, but a kind foster took her in knowing that things were going to get exciting.
Coco soon delivered three beautiful kittens, and by all indications, she is a very good mama. The babies settled in with their mom, and all was going well.
Then, the following week, life changed for Coco Puff and her litter. Three tiny kittens were brought into the shelter – apparently, they were separated from their mother who may have left them momentarily, but well-meaning humans saw that they were alone and thought they needed to be brought to the shelter.
Without a mama, orphaned babies have to be bottle-fed, and raising bottle babies is very tricky business. There are many things that can go wrong when mama isn’t around to stabilize the kittens’ body temperatures, provide nature’s milk, clean the babies, and bond with them.
But it was Coco to the rescue! Shelter manager, Carlee Fiddes, introduced the three baby kittens to Mama Coco Puff, and it was a match made in heaven. Coco fed the wee ones, quieted their crying and squeals, and cleaned them up and accepted them into her own family.
Manager Fiddes reminds us that if you think young kittens are abandoned, call the shelter for advice before stealing them away from a mom. “Help us save lives by making the best choices for the animals.”
This welcoming gesture from Coco Puff was a life-saver for three orphaned kittens and a reminder of all the good we can learn from our animal friends.
You can look on the Beatrice Humane Society website or call the shelter at 402-228-9100 for more information. In this time of stress and uncertainty, please consider opening your heart and your home to a deserving furry friend.
