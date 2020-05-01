'Feel-good' stories in a sad time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is plenty of sadness in the news these days.

But in the midst of all the stress and sorrow, we hear stories of hope and compassion and humane acts of kindness. Even in the animal kingdom, there are “feel-good” stories that bring a smile or two to us weary humans. Such is the case of “Taz” and “Coco Puff”.

Taz is the little cream and white long-haired male cat that came into the shelter several weeks ago in rough shape. You may recall his story. He had apparently been attacked by another animal, he had abscesses on his body, and he was very thin and malnourished. It is believed he was living outdoors on his own.

Taz was brought into the shelter, and his life immediately changed for the better. With proper medical attention, a nourishing diet, and lots of love and attention, Taz is now on the mend, getting stronger, and doing well. He still has a bit of healing to do, but things are moving in the right direction.

When he is medically ready, Taz will be eligible for a foster-to-adopt situation. This little guy deserves a forever home where he will be spoiled and loved.

Rock Star Feline