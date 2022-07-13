Finally, an easy way to use overripe bananas

Oops. We forgot to eat the bananas, again.

Almost every week for as long as I’ve been buying my own groceries, I mess up the banana math. Either I’m wishing I had a couple more for my grab-and-go breakfast, or I’m tossing that last sad, mushy banana in the freezer.

Sometimes those frozen “nanas”, as my toddler calls them, get put to good use–eventually. Most of the time, however, they hang out in the back of my freezer for a few months before ultimately being thrown away.

If you’ve read my columns, you know I’m no fan of food waste, so you can imagine how excited I was to find a tasty (and easy!) way to use those overripe bananas.

You might be thinking, “Yeah, Tara. It’s called banana bread.”

You’re not wrong. Banana bread is a great way to use overripe bananas. I love it for an easy breakfast bread, and I always have the ingredients available to whip it up. I just never find the time or energy to do so these days.

Hello, banana “ice cream”! The easiest thing since sliced banana bread. Haha.

Here’s what I plan to do with the two bananas hanging out in my freezer at the moment: make them into what I’ve dubbed “Adult and Kid-Approved Banana Ice Cream”.

The recipe is so simple, and the results are creamy, delicious, and good for you–as long as you like the taste of bananas.

Ingredients:

1-2 overripe bananas, frozen

As needed for desired consistency: milk or other liquid

As desired and to taste: honey, cinnamon, vanilla extract, chopped nuts, or chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. Slice overripe bananas into ½-inch thick coins. For best results, place flat in a freezer bag to ensure coins freeze individually, rather than in clumps. Freeze for at least 2 hours before using.

3. Add bananas and other desired ingredients to a food processor or blender. Pulse and blend until bananas are the consistency of soft-serve ice cream.

4. This “ice cream” is best eaten right away, but you can store it in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 3 months.

While I can’t take credit for the idea (there are banana “ice cream” recipes all over the internet), I can tell you that the above recipe has been tested, perfected, and is adult and kid-approved.

So, the next time you’re looking for a dairy-free alternative to ice cream, a fun snack activity for the kids in your life, or just an easy way to use up those bananas in the back of your freezer, I encourage you to give it a try.