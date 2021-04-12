Finding contentment in the unimaginable

This past week has been full of loss for so many people in our community. A loss that is unimaginable and yet, so real. Even though I have not been directly touched by these tragedies, my mind continues to return to the families, friends and victims. My heart aches for those whose lives have forever been changed.
There are no words of comfort and healing that seem to be enough to give peace to those left behind. I’ve searched and can’t find anything that is quite right.
How could it be? There is nothing about loss that is right, no matter the circumstances.
The biggest losses in my life have left me feeling numb and it took a while to move to anger and then to grief.
As a part of my formal education I studied grief, but still everyone’s experience is different and we all walk through it in our own time.
I’m the first to post “Prayers of healing and comfort” when I see a Facebook friend has lost someone close to them and I mean that quick sentiment, but I continue to think about it for long afterwards. It doesn’t matter if it is an accident, illness or suicide, I’m left thinking “what a loss of human potential.”
I’ve been feeling that about mental illness, Alzheimer’s and addiction too.
There is an overwhelming feeling for me that “there’s so much more to be done for God’s purpose and now that is not possible.” I suppose it’s me trying to make sense of the unimaginable. Maybe it’s my way of trying to find comfort. Trying to be content with what I can’t control.
Our speaker in church this past Sunday talked about finding contentment in the face of the unimaginable. Maynard Knepp works for Mennonite Central Committee had traveled to Burundi and all over the world and saw the impact of a simple can of meat.
Knepp described himself as the most unlikely candidate for this type of work as he had only earned an eighth grade education before beginning work as a hog farmer. He said he has known what it is like to have much and to have very little, but was astounded to learn again and again how people with little means could be filled with a spirit of gratitude and pure joy.
“They had nothing, but there were children dancing and singing in the streets,” said Kneep. “They had Jesus and a gratitude for life.”
He talked about a woman from a third world country who was able to feed both of her children with one can of meat a week so both of the boys could attend school.
He talked about people hauling water for miles and how they dug wells for clean water in some of the villages.
That is unimaginable to me.
“I learned so much about gratitude,” said Knepp.
“ We don’t know what each day will hold, but thanks to God can make all the difference. We can’t always choose the circumstance, but we can choose the response,” said Knepp.
“Gratitude begins with your heart and then dovetails into our behavior. It almost always makes you willing to be of service.” Ann Lamott
How can we be of service to those that are struggling with the unimaginable in our communities?
May we all have a heart of gratitude and joy for the time and the memories that we have of those that we’ve lost. No matter the circumstances, may we all find peace, comfort and healing in the face of the unimaginable. Gratitude gives birth to contentment.