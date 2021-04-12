Finding contentment in the unimaginable

This past week has been full of loss for so many people in our community. A loss that is unimaginable and yet, so real. Even though I have not been directly touched by these tragedies, my mind continues to return to the families, friends and victims. My heart aches for those whose lives have forever been changed.

There are no words of comfort and healing that seem to be enough to give peace to those left behind. I’ve searched and can’t find anything that is quite right.

How could it be? There is nothing about loss that is right, no matter the circumstances.

The biggest losses in my life have left me feeling numb and it took a while to move to anger and then to grief.

As a part of my formal education I studied grief, but still everyone’s experience is different and we all walk through it in our own time.

I’m the first to post “Prayers of healing and comfort” when I see a Facebook friend has lost someone close to them and I mean that quick sentiment, but I continue to think about it for long afterwards. It doesn’t matter if it is an accident, illness or suicide, I’m left thinking “what a loss of human potential.”

I’ve been feeling that about mental illness, Alzheimer’s and addiction too.