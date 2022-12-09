Finding food for pets

Holiday Food Drive for Needy Animals Day was started in the late 1990s as a way for communities to come together to stock up pet food pantries and help animal rescues and shelters provide food for pets in need. This season should be filled with family and friends, feasts, fancy desserts and family tradition. But for many families, it is also a very stressful time making ends meet and making sure there is enough food on the table for everyone.

We help with pet food insecurity at our shelter year-round by operating the only pet food bank in Gage County. It is open to all residents in need of short-term pet food assistance so their whole family can eat when times are rough. This year we have provided over 5000lbs of food to over 350 pets in need in our community. We are here for our community year-round, but with the added stress of the holidays our requests for assistance are higher than ever we are hoping our community will come together to help us refill our shelves this giving season.

Ways you can help:

1. Organize a pet food drive: this can be at work, at home, or at your family gathering. Make a contest out of it- loser has to wear reindeer antlers! Everyone is welcome to bring their donations to the shelter for a photo with one of the shelter animals (if you time it right there may even be some puppy breath or kitten snuggles!)

2. Buy us a bag of food: Whether you prefer the ease of Amazon, Chewy or a local store like Tractor Supply or Walmart (Costco and Sams Club are great too), grab us a bag or two next time you check out! We prefer Iams, Eukanuba and Purina for our shelter animals, but use all brands and all sizes for our pet food bank. We are currently low on adult dog food for our shelter animals and cat food of any brand for shelter animals and our pet food bank.

Amazon Pet Food Wishlist: https://amzn.to/3Y8f54V

Address for Delivery: Beatrice Humane Society

534 S. Reed St

Beatrice, NE 68310

3. Donate! Throughout the year when our reserves get low or animals need a special diet, we have to purchase food. Even using bulk and shelter discounts this amounts to several thousand dollar a year! Help us with a donation to our shelter for pet food, cash and checks are accepted at our shelter address listed above. Online donations can be made through facebook, our website, or paypal.

Online Donations through our website: https://bit.ly/2GcrpMT

4. Volunteer. We are always accepting new volunteers, we need help bagging up pet food into smaller portions for the pet food bank, and of course taking care of our shelter animals takes a small army, from dishes, to laundry, to cleaning and providing daily care, it takes a small army of staff and volunteers to care for the 150+ homeless animals in our shelter daily. The first step to volunteering is applying on our website- www.beatricehumanesociety.org.

Help us replenish our shelter and food pantry shelves this holiday season and help your friends and neighbors breathe just a little bit easier. Any of us could be us in need of a little assistance next year and this ensures we will be here and ready to help whenever the need arrises!