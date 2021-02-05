Four legged companions

Love is in the air…even during a pandemic! Yes, along with the quarantining and recent snow and ice and freezing temperatures, there are signs of Valentine’s Day all around us.
For those looking for love, I have a great idea. You don’t have to hang out at a singles’ bar or try to meet someone through an online match service or even sell your soul to the devil to get noticed.
A better idea is to stop in at the Beatrice Animal Shelter and check out the wonderful cats and dogs looking for a home. You are sure to find a lovable furry friend that will warm your heart and soul and give you a whole new perspective on life.
If you don’t want to get out in the cold, you can check out the animals that are up for adoption by going to the Beatrice Humane Society website at beatricehumanesociety.org. If you are on Facebook, you can check out the organization’s Facebook page to meet some of the critters and to keep current on happenings at the shelter.
Last year more than 1060 animals were adopted from our local shelter. That includes a great variety of breeds, mixed breeds, sizes, ages, colors, and temperaments of felines and canines. There is surely the perfect friend waiting to meet you.
Gifts from the heart
If you and your sweetheart exchange gifts on Valentine’s Day, I have another great idea. Instead of buying flowers, candy, jewelry, or dining out why not consider making a donation to the Beatrice Humane Society. You can honor your beloved human or donate in honor of your wonderful companion animals.
It’s easy to do, you don’t have to spend hours shopping or perusing the internet websites, and you don’t have to worry about the right size or color. Plus, your kindness and generosity will hopefully inspire your friends and family to do the same.
Beware of chocolate
Even though you may not be giving candy this year to your loved ones, you still might be the recipient of a fancy heart-shaped box of chocolates. Lucky you, but please exercise caution.
Chocolate is a toxic property to our pets. It can make them very sick and can even be fatal. According to Hill’s Science Diet pet food website, humans easily metabolize theobromine, the toxic component of chocolate. Unfortunately, dogs do not, and it can build up in their systems to toxic levels.
With large amounts, theobromine can produce muscle tremors, seizures, an irregular heartbeat, internal bleeding, or a heart attack. The onset of theobromine poisoning is usually marked by severe hyperactivity. And I know this is true from first-hand experience.
Years ago, our little rat terrier, “Bud”, somehow managed to eat a half bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips. (I had eaten the other half during some sort of desperate chocolate craving and left the bag within his reach.)
It was touch and go for awhile for Bud, but fortunately he gradually came out of the crisis and survived the ordeal. It was a lesson learned for the humans in our house. Be cautious.
Unconditional love
Yes, Valentine’s Day is all about love and hearts and flowers and candy. But there are other kinds of love in our lives that have nothing to do with just one day of the year.
As you spend Valentine’s Day next weekend with the loves of your life, please make sure that you include quality time with your pets that love you unconditionally every day of the year. A loving pat, an extra walk, or some additional couch time will all be the Valentine-gifting your buddy will need or want. And you will be the better for it, too.
Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loving companion animals.