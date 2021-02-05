Four legged companions

Love is in the air…even during a pandemic! Yes, along with the quarantining and recent snow and ice and freezing temperatures, there are signs of Valentine’s Day all around us.

For those looking for love, I have a great idea. You don’t have to hang out at a singles’ bar or try to meet someone through an online match service or even sell your soul to the devil to get noticed.

A better idea is to stop in at the Beatrice Animal Shelter and check out the wonderful cats and dogs looking for a home. You are sure to find a lovable furry friend that will warm your heart and soul and give you a whole new perspective on life.

If you don’t want to get out in the cold, you can check out the animals that are up for adoption by going to the Beatrice Humane Society website at beatricehumanesociety.org. If you are on Facebook, you can check out the organization’s Facebook page to meet some of the critters and to keep current on happenings at the shelter.

Last year more than 1060 animals were adopted from our local shelter. That includes a great variety of breeds, mixed breeds, sizes, ages, colors, and temperaments of felines and canines. There is surely the perfect friend waiting to meet you.

Gifts from the heart