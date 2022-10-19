Fun fall activities

The weather is getting cooler, and the leaves are starting to change color, which means we are officially in Fall! Fall is a great time to still go out and explore nature but there are days when we just want to stay cozy at home. There are many great activities to do as a family and I will provide a few that you may try out.

Visit a local pumpkin patch

There are many pumpkin patches in Nebraska during fall, so take a trip with your children and explore one of them. You may talk about the different sizes and colors of the pumpkins. You may lift a small and big pumpkin and ask your child: which one weighs more? Help develop language skills by talking about what are some things you can do with pumpkins (i.e. pumpkin pie, pumpkin cookies, pumpkin soup, pumpkin cheesecake).

Pumpkin Playdough

Children love playdough and what is more fun than pumpkin playdough. For this activity you will need 1 16oz can of pumpkin, 2 cups of cornstarch and 1 tablespoon of cinnamon. Mix the pumpkin and cinnamon in a large bowl and add the cornstarch gradually until it feels doughy but not too sticky. Refrigerate until you are ready to play with it. Add cookie cutters and playdough tools for more fun.

Pumpkin Slime

This is another great sensory exploration activity. The ingredients you will need are 1 container, one 5oz bottle of clear glue, ½ cup of water, ½ tbsp of baking soda, 1 tbsp of contact solution, pumpkin seeds, pumpkin pie seasoning, orange food coloring and a bowl. In a bowl, pour the bottle of clear glue, add the water, baking soda and stir. Add a few drops of orange food coloring, the seeds and pumpkin pie seasoning. Add the 1 tbsp of contact solution and watch as the solution starts to form. Once it is sticky, add it to the container. Let the children explore its texture. While mixing the ingredients you can ask your children what they think will happen and make predictions.

Pumpkin Ring Toss

This a great gross motor activity that can be done outdoors. All you will need is one pumpkin (or more if you wish) and glow in the dark necklaces. The children must toss the necklaces and try to get it on to the stem of the pumpkin. If you do the activity in the evening, they will get to see the necklaces glow in the dark.

These are a few ideas of fall activities to do outdoors and inside your home. You may find a variety of activities on pinterest.com. If you have any questions or would like more ideas, you may contact me at my office number: 402-821-2151 or my email: ilindalchavarria2@unl.edu. I serve Saline, Gage, Jefferson and the Southeast area.