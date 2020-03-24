On a positive note, 4-H is open for business. We offer educational experiences and fun skills building projects for youth, ages 8-18, and Clover Kid, ages 5-7. Our curriculum is awesome for learning in the classroom and from the living room. 4-H members, Clover Kids and volunteer 4-H enrollment deadline is May 1: https://ne.4honline.com. While kids are home, it’s a great time to register for 4-H.
Learning experiences delayed
Directives shared by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Extension and Nebraska 4-H are in place to help slow down the virus and stay safe; we have cancelled spring 4-H events and Extension teaching: 4-H Kick off, Speech Workshop, Speech Contest, Photography Workshop, Earth Festival, and face to face YQCA classes. We are sad to not share these opportunities with our youth and families, but will reschedule the events that we can, and increase our virtual trainings and information. We hope to resume planned summer projects and events. Please watch our website (gage.unl.edu) and FB page (Nebraska Extension in Gage County) for updates.
Beginning Monday March 23, our local Extension/4-H office will be modifying how we serve our clientele in order to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines recommended by Federal and State agencies. Our office will be operating as a closed office County staff will be working in office with Extension Educators working from home, as directed. Please contact us by email; Extension directory: https://epd.unl.edu. Call the office at 402-223-1384. We will be back in business as soon as possible.
Virtual learning
As we would have never guessed that all kids would be home schooled in 2020, many entities are offering hands-on learning resources. We’re glad to offer many through 4-H: https://4h.unl.edu/virtual-home-learning. Living Room Learning is for kids grades 3-5, with hands-on learning every Tuesday and Thursday, 2:00 pm. Boredom Buster Challenge is for grades 6-9, Monday and Wednesday weekly, 2:00 pm; solve a problem using materials found in the home. Additional resources and activity guides are provided on the website. Never been more fun ways to learn. And soon it will be warm outside, opening a whole world of outdoor learning.
4-H anytime learning
Just want to call attention to 4-H families the 46 spring and summer projects and workshops we’ve planned for 4-H 2020. Learn about everything from growing plants, learning about savings and spending, to raising broilers, cake decorating, baking, AND more, and work on fair exhibits. Register now and we’ll be in touch when projects can be picked up. It’s always a good time to grow and learn something new! Online registration due April 15. Website: gage.unl.edu, Gage County 4-H, Anytime Learning.
4-H cares
More time at home and kids at home… might be a time to join in our community service projects: Card donation, Tab recycling, Dresses for Africa, and Denim for Houses. Contact the Extension Office, 402-223-1384. 4-H members offer their heart and hands each time they say the 4-H pledge, as we make a difference.
Let’s not miss this opportunity
Thank You to all medical providers, service providers, law enforcement, and everyone putting your life on the line. Thank you to the many generous volunteers stepping up, helping out, making a difference. Check on your neighbors, write notes to family and friends, maybe persons you don’t know in elderly care facilities. Eat meals together. Get outdoors. Share peace and love. Appreciate life. Stay well and safe.
And when this is over
“May we never again take for granted a handshake, full shelves at the store, conversations with neighbors, a crowded theater, Friday night out, the taste of communion, a school rush each morning, coffee with a friend, the stadium roaring, each deep breath, a boring Tuesday, life itself. When this ends, may we find that we have become more like the people we wanted to be, we are called to be, we hoped to be; and may we stay that way – better for each other because of the worst.” Laura Kelly Fanucci
For These Days and Always: Grit seems an appropriate word; we are unshakable, we show up and never give up. We choose to live and love, in the good and the bad. Darkness can’t hold us as long as we create our own light. We know it’s how we chose to respond, with perseverance and passion. We are Nebraska Strong.
