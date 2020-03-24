4-H is open for business

Let’s not miss this opportunity

Thank You to all medical providers, service providers, law enforcement, and everyone putting your life on the line. Thank you to the many generous volunteers stepping up, helping out, making a difference. Check on your neighbors, write notes to family and friends, maybe persons you don’t know in elderly care facilities. Eat meals together. Get outdoors. Share peace and love. Appreciate life. Stay well and safe.

And when this is over

“May we never again take for granted a handshake, full shelves at the store, conversations with neighbors, a crowded theater, Friday night out, the taste of communion, a school rush each morning, coffee with a friend, the stadium roaring, each deep breath, a boring Tuesday, life itself. When this ends, may we find that we have become more like the people we wanted to be, we are called to be, we hoped to be; and may we stay that way – better for each other because of the worst.” Laura Kelly Fanucci

For These Days and Always: Grit seems an appropriate word; we are unshakable, we show up and never give up. We choose to live and love, in the good and the bad. Darkness can’t hold us as long as we create our own light. We know it’s how we chose to respond, with perseverance and passion. We are Nebraska Strong.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.