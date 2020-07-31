Harvesting and fall gardens

We are now harvesting our summer crops. Tomatoes should be harvested when the tomato is firm and colored correctly for the variety you are growing. Make sure you know what you planted to know what color they should be. They can be harvested when not fully red in color, they will finish harvesting on the counter inside and already have their full flavor once pink begins to show up.

Zucchini plants are easy to grow and will produce plenty of harvest for a family from only one or two plants. If you planted too many zucchini plants they are easy to store as well. Zucchini should be harvested when the fruit is young and tender and when your fingernail easily penetrates the rind. Most zucchini should be harvested when they are 1 ½ inches in diameter and 4 to 8 inches in length. Zucchini is easily missed and they are fast growing vegetables. If you have some zucchini harvest that is too large for grilling or slicing for other recipes or for freezing, you can use the large produce for baking. Remove the seeds and shred what is left for use in many baking activities like zucchini bread or muffins.