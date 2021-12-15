Histories of some holiday classics

Food is a language everyone speaks and enjoys.

I read this once and have secretly hoped ever since that a dietitian coined it. But, let’s get real: It was probably a quote from some celebrity chef who never has to tell people to go easy on the butter.

In keeping with both the spirit of this quote and the spirit of the season, let’s agree the last thing I need to write is another article listing healthy holiday tips. Google it and you’ll see what I mean.

You and I both know we should eat with balance in mind, and we should move our bodies in ways we enjoy to stay fit. Whether we follow these recommendations throughout the holiday season remains to be seen, but if you don’t bring it up, I certainly won’t.

Instead, let’s get to know a few holiday classics better—speak our shared food language a little more fluently.

I’ll start with my personal favorite, pumpkin pie. If you’ve ever wondered what genius looked at a pumpkin and thought it would make a tasty dessert, you’re not alone. But—as with most things—pumpkin pie’s origin story is more complicated than that. Too complicated, in fact, for me to sum it up in a couple paragraphs, but here we go.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkins were first grown in Central America over 5,000 years before the first Christmas and were one of the earliest foods brought back to Europe by all those 14th century explorers in our history textbooks.

While versions of pumpkin pie (likely much less delicious and without crust) date back to this time, it wasn’t until the late 1800s that it became an American favorite. This was bolstered further by a line of canned pumpkin introduced in 1929—a true win for tastebuds everywhere.

Green Bean Casserole

Fast forward a couple decades, and in 1955 a little company also known for its canning prowess had a line of mushroom soup to promote. Taking a sad can of creamed mushroom and turning it into a dish that’s “mmm, mmm, good” was Campbell’s goal.

The result? Green bean casserole in all its creamy, salty, French fried onion goodness.

While some love it and some love to hate it, this holiday staple likely isn’t going anywhere because it’s the perfect dish for a stress-free holiday dinner. Dump three ingredients into a baking dish, add some seasoning and voila!

Fruit Cake

Because I’m obsessed with The Great British Baking Show, I thought I’d conclude with another holiday dish whose appeal is often hotly debated—the fruitcake.

While its transition to a Christmas dessert is a mystery, the fruitcake rose to fame in the Middle Ages as a classy dish served at European weddings. Because the dried fruits and nuts were costly, it was quite the status symbol.

This boozy, fruity, nutty concoction may not signal wealth today, but it sure has staying power.

To quote a movie I’ve never seen, “Oh my, it’s fruitcake weather.”—Truman Capote’s A Christmas Memory

I hope your holidays are off to a delicious (and healthy) start.

