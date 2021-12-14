Managing high risk cattle

No two cattle operations are identical. Differences in management, environmental factors, and genotype lead to varying levels of risk in calves. BRD, also called shipping fever, remains the single-most costly disease associated with beef production in the U.S.

Getting off to a good start is important in many things in life, but a crucial component to success when starting high-risk cattle on feed. The key to prosperity is managing health and mitigating as many risks as possible. Before the calves are shipped, a set of procedures on how to manage them upon arrival should be established.

Vaccination protocols are designed to protect cattle herds from diseases caused by infectious organisms such as viruses, bacteria, and protozoans. Vaccines stimulate an animal’s immune system to produce a protective response against an organism. Most vaccines do not prevent infection; instead, they prevent or aid in the prevention of clinical disease. It is also important to note, vaccines are not absolute protection.

Most vaccines contain either modified live, killed, or chemically altered organisms. If a vaccine is used correctly, it will increase an animal’s resistance to disease, but each type of vaccine does have its limitations as well. Here are some pros and cons of each vaccine type.

Modified Live Vaccines

Pros:

- A single dose may be sufficient, but boosters are sometimes required.

- Typically stimulate more rapid, stronger, and longer lasting immunity than killed vaccines.

- Less likely than killed vaccines to cause post-vaccination allergic reaction.

- Generally, more economical than killed or chemically altered vaccines.

Cons:

- Risk of causing embryonic loss in cows, therefore, should generally be administered 6-8 weeks prior to breeding season.

- Must be mixed on the farm and used within 20 minutes.

Killed vaccines

Pros:

- Available for many diseases.

- No risk of vaccine organism spreading between animals.

- Minimal risk of embryonic loss.

- No on-farm mixing required.

Cons:

- More likely to cause post-vaccination allergic reactions.

- Requires two initial doses.

- Slower onset of immunity.

- Immunity is not as long-lasting as MLV products.

Chemically altered vaccines

Pros:

- Share many of advantages of MLV products.

- Safety is similar to killed vaccines.

- Minimal risk of embryonic loss.

Cons:

- Two initial doses required.

- Slower onset of immunity than MLV products.

- Immunity is usually not as strong or long-lasting as MLV products.

- Must be mixed on-farm and used within 30 minutes.

For more information on Nebraska Beef Extension reach me at my office (402) 624-8007 or follow my twitter page @BigRedBeefTalk for more information on Nebraska Beef Extension.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0