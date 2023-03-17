Spring is the time for a lot of things; March Madness basketball, warmer weather and longer days, and a couple of holidays thrown in for good measure. With the warmer weather coming, we anticipate seeing more animals out and about; both wild and domestic.

Here are a few tips to keep your animal safe during this change in season:

1. When Spring cleaning, use products that are pet friendly. Not all natural labeled products mean they are free from causing harm to your pet. Also, keep your pets out of the area you are cleaning until the area is dry and all chemicals and cleaning products are put away.

2. Keep your animals away from holiday candy and treats. Chocolate still ranks as the number one pet poison across the USA according to vets. There is an abundance of this around the St. Patrick’s and Easter holidays. Other candy and sweets should also be avoided due to the sugars in them. Other items that could be hazardous include plastic eggs, beaded necklaces and fake grass.

3. Flowers and other plants can certainly dress up your home, but there are many varieties that can be harmful or poisonous to your pet. Easter Lilies and other flowers in the Lily family are popular but can be toxic to cats. Daffodils and Tulips are other flowers that can be toxic. If you think your animal has ingested anything potentially harmful, please contact your veterinarian right away.

4. As we spend more and more time outside with the temperatures rising, you want to be aware of fleas and ticks. Make sure to have a good flea and tick care regimen while also checking your animal for any of these bugs after any outdoor session.

Many of us also participate in bracket challenges and watch an abundance of collegiate basketball. We root for our favorite team or cheer on the underdog, but did you know that there is a Mammal Madness? This started at Arizona State University and can be used to educate or for fun. You can play and complete your own bracket starting March 13 with the Wild Card round and the First round starting on March 15 with the winner being crowned on April 5. Brackets can be located at asu.edu/MarchMammalMadness.