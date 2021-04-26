Naming values and recognizing connections

Like most everyone that I know, I sometimes struggle to understand my purpose and even the direction that I am supposed to take when given choices. This may sound strange since I spend so much of my time writing about being intentional in my work and life, but “what does this mean?” is a soundtrack that is constantly playing in my mind.
Last week I had the opportunity to host “My Family’s Good Stuff” workshop at St. John’s Lutheran Church. While I had previously experienced the process, led by Derek and Teri Effle, and only a few people attended, I left with a new understanding of myself and the work that I do.
The process begins with a discussion around family values.
Normally, that is a broad topic, but a couple of weeks ago, a friend reminded me that we name what we value. (That’s why I name all my baby calves.)
So in just thinking about one, I chose the family value of “helping others in need.” It’s a value that I I was taught by my parents. It didn’t matter if it were a friend or an animal, when you had the opportunity to help, you did what you could.
But as I talked about the value further, it’s really about being a good steward and the more that I discussed that value, the more it was really about “helping others so they can see Jesus in me.”
The Effle’s went on to share that developing expectations and agreements in our family around our values includes our lived experiences, how we model it and what we say.
Most of their stories were around their agreements with their son, Dawson, and alcohol, but it was about intentional parenting, having hard conversations and naming our values.
I left thinking “I’ve done okay as a parent, but I can do better” and had a plan.
But then as I prepared for this week’s Faith Partners training, I began to see how my value of “helping others so they can see Jesus” was playing out in my daily living.
Our pastor talked about facial recognition and how it has become a valuable tool in identification, however there are still some false positives. Computer software sometime has problems with connecting points.
“We all have an image of Jesus in our minds too, but what if it is incomplete or uninformed?”said our pastor.
While my value of “let them see Jesus in me”, it works in the opposite direction too. Jesus could be the face of an addict, a homeless person or someone else struggling.
“Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it.” (Hebrews 13:2 NIV)
That is the connection that I made with the Faith Partners training that I am providing this week as a part of my work with the coalition.
April 27 and 29 from 1 – 3 p.m. via Zoom is an introductory zoom meeting. It is an opportunity for churches to build on the good work that they are doing to become places of hope and healing for people struggling with substance abuse and mental health needs. Faith Partners on-going training equips a team of people in the church with the resources to walk along-side of those in need.
I will offer these workshops again, so if you’re interested, please reach out at clyons@bpsnebr.org and I will be sure that you know when these trainings are offered in the fall.
What values have you named in your life and how do those connect with your purpose?