Naming values and recognizing connections

Like most everyone that I know, I sometimes struggle to understand my purpose and even the direction that I am supposed to take when given choices. This may sound strange since I spend so much of my time writing about being intentional in my work and life, but “what does this mean?” is a soundtrack that is constantly playing in my mind.

Last week I had the opportunity to host “My Family’s Good Stuff” workshop at St. John’s Lutheran Church. While I had previously experienced the process, led by Derek and Teri Effle, and only a few people attended, I left with a new understanding of myself and the work that I do.

The process begins with a discussion around family values.

Normally, that is a broad topic, but a couple of weeks ago, a friend reminded me that we name what we value. (That’s why I name all my baby calves.)

So in just thinking about one, I chose the family value of “helping others in need.” It’s a value that I I was taught by my parents. It didn’t matter if it were a friend or an animal, when you had the opportunity to help, you did what you could.