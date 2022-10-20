Fall is a great time of the year. The trees start turning colors and everything looks so beautiful, even the green conifer trees. Evergreen trees should maintain their green color all of the time, right? This time of the year I get many calls on a natural process of evergreen trees called Natural Needle Drop.

Natural Needle Drop

Evergreen trees turning yellow in the fall may not be a problem, in fact it may be completely natural. Evergreen trees do hold onto their needles, but eventually the older needles are shed from the tree in the fall. When this happens, those needles turn yellow before they fall from the tree. As long as the needles that turn yellow are all on the interior of the tree, there is no real concern. The older needles are the needles that are shed, which will be held on the interior of the tree, not on the ends of the branches.

Natural needle drop is very noticeable on white pine trees because they are not a dense tree and they lose their needles every 2 years, making it quite common. Ponderosa pines lose their needles every 3 years, while Austrian pines lose their needles every 4 years. It is not as easy to spot needle drop on these trees due to the infrequency as well as the density of the tree which hides the yellow needles before they fall. Spruce trees will also lose their needles, but much less often, only once every 10 years.

Fall Color for Deciduous Trees

This is also the time of the year when our deciduous trees will change color and the leaves will fall from the tree. As the nights gets cooler and the days get shorter, the tree produces a membrane between the branches and the leaves which causes the leaves to be shed from the tree. Prior to leaf drop, this membrane also causes cessation of chlorophyll from the leaves for the year. At this time, other pigments appear in the leaves.

The brightest fall colors are produced when dry, sunny days are followed by cool, dry nights. The dry, sunny days are needed to break-down the chlorophyll in the leaves allowing the other pigments to be dominant in the leaves. The cool, dry nights are also necessary for fall color because trees need to avoid freezing temperatures which can injure or kill the leaves causing them to stop producing much sugar at all. The sugar content is what increases the amount of the anthocyanin, or red pigment.

Clean up Fallen Leaves

Don’t forget to remove fallen leaves from the lawn. If left on the turf over the winter, leaves can smother the grass and cause snow mold to develop. Raking and removing leaves will allow the turf to dry out on warm days with no snow cover to reduce the chance of getting snow mold. You can also mow over them with a composting blade to chop the leaves up to fine pieces, if raking is too much. Composted leaves left on the turf will not harm the grass during the winter and can add nutrients back to the soil for improved lawn growth.