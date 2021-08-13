I have been getting a lot of calls lately about oak tree issues. The ends of the branches are turning brown, in most cases they are currently staying on the tree. Twig girdler and twig pruners are showing up in our oak trees again. Most of the time they work inside the branches, basically pruning the tree during the late summer, but the damage typically isn’t seen until late summer to fall when the branches fall out of the tree due to wind.

Twig Girdler

Twig girdler is a cerambycid beetle, or longhorned beetle. This insect will chew a v-shaped groove in a circle all the way around the twig, girdling it. The center of the twig will be jagged while the outer edge is smooth. These will feed from August through October allowing the branches to fall over that time or shortly after due to wind. After creating the groove in the wood, the female will lay an egg in the portion of the branch that eventually falls to the ground. The larvae cannot feed on healthy wood, so it is able to feed on the dead branch after it falls to the ground. These larvae will then overwinter in the dead branch on the ground. In the spring they will pupate in that branch and develop into adults to start the process over again.

Twig Pruner