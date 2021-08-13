I have been getting a lot of calls lately about oak tree issues. The ends of the branches are turning brown, in most cases they are currently staying on the tree. Twig girdler and twig pruners are showing up in our oak trees again. Most of the time they work inside the branches, basically pruning the tree during the late summer, but the damage typically isn’t seen until late summer to fall when the branches fall out of the tree due to wind.
Twig Girdler
Twig girdler is a cerambycid beetle, or longhorned beetle. This insect will chew a v-shaped groove in a circle all the way around the twig, girdling it. The center of the twig will be jagged while the outer edge is smooth. These will feed from August through October allowing the branches to fall over that time or shortly after due to wind. After creating the groove in the wood, the female will lay an egg in the portion of the branch that eventually falls to the ground. The larvae cannot feed on healthy wood, so it is able to feed on the dead branch after it falls to the ground. These larvae will then overwinter in the dead branch on the ground. In the spring they will pupate in that branch and develop into adults to start the process over again.
Twig Pruner
Twig pruner is another type of cerambycid beetle, or longhorned beetle. The lifecycle of the twig pruner is very similar to that of the twig girdler; however they will usually chew on the small branches from the inside out. Twig girdler insects will drill a small hole into the branches in the spring and then grow throughout the summer. In the late summer, the full grown larvae will chew rings through the branch until they have made it through the whole branch, except for the bark layer. The larvae then move into the portion of the branch that eventually falls to the ground or hangs in the tree, dead. The pupae overwinter in the dead portion of the branch and emerge the next year to start the process over again.
Differences between these two insects
Twig girdler and twig pruner insects are very similar, however with twig girdler, the branch is smooth on the outer edge and with the twig pruner, the branch is jagged on the outside edge of the branch. The Twig girdler insect works its way into the branch while the twig pruner insect works from the center of the branch outward, but neither go all the way through the branch. Twig girdler overwinters as larvae and the adults don’t emerge until the late summer, while the twig pruner overwinters as pupae and the adults emerge in the spring.
Management in Oak Trees
The damage from twig girdler and twig pruner is not very harmful to the tree itself, but mainly looks unsightly for the homeowner, and makes for a large mess in yards. Control for both of these insects is very easy. Because in both insects they overwinter in the fallen dead branches, the best management method would be to pick up the fallen branches and destroy them by burning them prior to beetle emergence next year. Any broken branches should also be removed before the spring in case they are infested. Chemicals are not usually recommended because they are not very effective and it really isn’t necessary.
If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner