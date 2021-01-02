Planning a garden

In December, you might not think much about your garden due to the colder temperatures and snow, that is falling as I write this article. However, this is a great time to start planning a new garden. You can figure out the best location and plan out what you are going to plant in it now while new plant ideas are flying in from all the garden catalogs.

Location

Location is key for your new garden, but you need to know what you are planning on planting prior to deciding the location. If you are looking for a new vegetable garden spot, select a location that has full sun or at least 6-8 hours of full sunlight per day, the afternoon sun is best.

Also look for a location with level ground and good soil. If you are unsure of the nutrient values, pH, and amount of organic matter in your soil send in a soil sample to be analyzed prior to adding any amendments and planting. You can pick up the materials for completing a soil test at most Extension Offices.