Preparing for the state fair

The Nebraska State Fair, a revised edition, will feature 4-H and FFA livestock shows in Grand Island, Aug. 28 – Sept. 7. Congratulations to 4-H youths with purple ribbon exhibits selected for the State Fair; these will be featured in the Gage County 4-H Showcase in the Exhibition Building.
4-H livestock shows are scheduled the first weekend with FFA shows judged the second weekend. Tentative fair schedule can be found at: https://4h.unl.edu/state-fair-schedule. Visitors are welcome to the grounds with no parking or entry fee.
Records & awards due
Got talent? Yes, 4-H youth have talent! Another exciting 4-H year winds down for over 400 kids and it’s time to record your accomplishments. October 1 is the date to submit the Career Portfolio or the Achievement Application and awards application, plus the Diamond Clover forms. Online: www.4h.unl.edu. Finish strong!
Dresses for Africa
Rockin' a girl's world in style. We continue this 4-H community service project as we sew simple dresses from fabric or pillowcases and send them to Nancy's Notions to their destination in Africa. If you have fabric or a pillowcase to sew a dress, we thank you for donating a few hours of your time. We are preparing for a shipment of dresses in September; please bring to the Extension Office. We’re not just sending dresses, we're sending hope.
Tabs make a difference
Tabs for Ronald McDonald House are collected as a Gage County 4-H community service project. Thank you to all as you donate to our drive to reach 8 million tabs. This week we donated 119 pounds (178,500 tabs). These are weighed, not counted, at 1500 tabs per pound. This brings our county total to 7,695,500. Keep on pullin’ to make a difference to children and families who need medical care and stay at the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha. Bring your tabs to the Extension Office, 1115 West Scott Street in Beatrice.
4-H for fun & friends
From small beginnings grow great kids, adult volunteers, families and communities. 4-H grows happy, healthy, strong, skilled kids. 4-H grows character, respect, responsibility, confidence and leadership. 4-H is making Gage County a great place to live and work. Join 4-H today. Call 402-223-1384. Deadline for online 4-H enrollment and payment of dues is May 1; website: https://ne.4honline.com. Adult volunteers and Clover Kids, ages 5-7, will use the same website for enrollment.
Grit for these days
We must be unshakable, not because we don’t know pain or failure, but because we push through. We show up and never give up. We believe anything is possible, no matter the odds. We chose to live and love in the way we embrace life’s experiences, good or bad. We bend but never break. We must be unstoppable. It’s not what happens, but how we choose to respond… with perseverance in our mind and passion in our heart.
Quote of Note: “May we find that we have become more like the people we want to be, we hope to be. And may we stay that way – better for each other because of the worst.” Laura Fanucci
