Preparing for the state fair

Tabs make a difference

Tabs for Ronald McDonald House are collected as a Gage County 4-H community service project. Thank you to all as you donate to our drive to reach 8 million tabs. This week we donated 119 pounds (178,500 tabs). These are weighed, not counted, at 1500 tabs per pound. This brings our county total to 7,695,500. Keep on pullin’ to make a difference to children and families who need medical care and stay at the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha. Bring your tabs to the Extension Office, 1115 West Scott Street in Beatrice.

4-H for fun & friends

From small beginnings grow great kids, adult volunteers, families and communities. 4-H grows happy, healthy, strong, skilled kids. 4-H grows character, respect, responsibility, confidence and leadership. 4-H is making Gage County a great place to live and work. Join 4-H today. Call 402-223-1384. Deadline for online 4-H enrollment and payment of dues is May 1; website: https://ne.4honline.com. Adult volunteers and Clover Kids, ages 5-7, will use the same website for enrollment.

Grit for these days