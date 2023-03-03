In 2022, with your help, we hosted our first annual Weston Awards Event, a benefit for the Beatrice Humane Society. This event is the main fundraiser at the Beatrice Humane Society and which was initially known as the “Pawsitively Desserts… and more” fundraiser. It initially started as an event to raise money for daily operations at the Beatrice Humane Society, and successfully did so for nearly 20 years. At last year’s event we were able to continue this tradition, while also presenting the Weston Award, established to honor dedicated humane society supporters and key players for animal wellbeing in our community. Through event sponsorship, ticket sales and auction items, we were able to raise money for programs, supplies, and medications used everyday for the homeless animals at our no-kill shelter here in Beatrice.

Today, we invite you and any other animal lover you may know to attend our second annual Weston Awards Event. The Herb and Marian Weston Humanitarian Award was installed in 2000 in the honor of the Westons, longtime supporters of the Beatrice Humane Society. Since then, the award has been used to honor those dedicated to the Beatrice Humane Society, and will be presented to the 2023 recipient the night of the event.

The event will be held Friday, March 31 at Classic’s Restaurant and will feature food, drinks, games and a live and silent auction. This year’s event starts at 6pm and you can expect to see the theme “Denim and Diamonds” in addition to the well-known auctioneers, Denny Henrichs and Ryan. This duo is sure to bring us laughs and entertainment that you won’t want to miss as they host the live auction with items including a Colorado vacation stay, a Puppy Pizza Party (yes, pizza AND puppies!), Husker Volleyball and Football tickets, and more! Grab your animal loving friends and purchase your tickets by completing the form at https://bit.ly/3tzer2y. We kindly ask you to RSVP by March 20.

All profits of this major fundraiser go directly to the Beatrice Humane Society to support daily operations and help fulfill our mission to shelter, protect, and place lost and homeless companion animals. We also strive to be an educational resource for the City of Beatrice and Gage County. These funds also support educational programs such as Camp Paw-Paw, a summer time class for local youth through a partnership with the Beatrice Public Schools.

We are proud to be a top shelter in Nebraska, and with your help can maintain our no-kill designation. We aspire to save as many animals’ lives in our shelter and community, while also helping other shelters and rescues in need. Without the support of this community, animal lives would be lost that could otherwise have been saved and found a forever home. Join us for the Weston Awards Event on March 31, and let’s save animal lives together!