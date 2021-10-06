Reflecting on our primary focus

Hello Beatrice! Thank you for welcoming me and my family from Kansas City, Mo. For those of you who don’t know me, I’m the new pastor at First Christian Church. My sermons on Sunday are meant to teach, inspire, and encourage and some will be short and some will be long, typically averaging between 15-20 minutes in length. In 2022, we will be celebrating our 150th anniversary and would love for you to join us for Sunday school, bible study, and Sunday service. We also want to welcome everyone in the community for free movie nights on the fourth Saturday of each month at 6pm with popcorn and bottled water being offered.

With everything that is going on in the world, I’d like to make you aware that even though we’re dealing with a lot of divisive issues; both heaven and hell are not segregated. Let’s all remember that our primary focus and our primary goal is to reflect everything that our perfect role model Jesus Christ has set as an example for us. We will only be united through Jesus Christ. We will not be united by our political affiliation, education status, financial status, race, or gender because all of those things are used by the devil to divide us. Regardless of the religious denomination you are connected with and all the rituals and traditions that may cause a division, you will be with everyone either in heaven or hell.

Every person has free will to choose. You can either choose to honor and protect your free will and to use it to reflect Jesus Christs love, kindness, and humility, or you can choose to abuse your free will and to live with a bitter, angry, arrogant, and selfish attitude and mind. We learn in Hebrews 11:6, “And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.” If you are not earnestly seeking God, then you are turning your back on God. As fragile and precious as life is, we must not take a minute of life for granted and we should learn to enjoy and seek out the simple joys of life that God provides and share that joy with people, especially with those we love. Jesus came into the world to prove his & heaven’s existence and to demonstrate love. His legacy is one that is still being shared well over 2,021 years later. What would you like your legacy to be?

