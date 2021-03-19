Rex, a tribute column

Actually, truth-be-known, Rex was rather terrified of strangers. Whenever a repairman or worker came into our house or yard, Rex ran the other direction and stayed out of sight. He let Buster do the barking for both of them. We were told when we adopted him that his mother was a feral dog that had her puppies in a barn on an area farm. And if you have ever been around feral animals, you know that they are timid, skittish, and keep their distance. Rex had a little of that in him.

But there was also a lot of love in him. He was definitely Hal’s dog, and the two of them were, at some level, soulmates. Whenever we were gone, whether for an hour or for two weeks, Rex waited patiently at the back gate where he could watch the driveway for us to reappear, and when we did, his exuberance was both deafening and, at times, overwhelming.

We definitely knew we had been missed, and we knew he felt that “the pack” was not quite right unless all members were present and accounted for. He loved his humans unconditionally, and he loved nothing more than being with his family that loved him back…especially if that involved taking a daily walk.

Ruby’s grief