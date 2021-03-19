Rex, a tribute column

Once again there is great sadness at our house and in our hearts. The contract that we signed nine years ago came due two weeks ago when we lost our dear Rex.
We know for sure that he was born in the summer of 2011. The shelter gave him the exact birthdate of July 4th…which was ironic because he never even liked fireworks or hoopla. We adopted him from the Beatrice Animal Shelter as a four-month-old puppy who came with all the vim and vigor of puppyhood.
And like many puppies, he chewed the legs of furniture, gnawed through couch pillows, and even hauled our remote-control devices out to the backyard where he hid them under the bushes. But most memorable of all was the loving way he approached our very old, gentle giant Guy who was living out his last days.
Rex showered Guy with kisses and invited him to come play and romp and chase the ball. Of course, Guy couldn’t do any of those things but his eyes would light up when the frisky furball of a pup scampered over to his bed on the floor of the family room.
Welcome to the pack
Rex, the puppy, also became best friends with Buster, our easy-going big black-bear of a dog who became Rex’s mentor, friend, and companion. The two were best buddies and took delight in guarding the house and protecting its inhabitants. Or so they thought.
Actually, truth-be-known, Rex was rather terrified of strangers. Whenever a repairman or worker came into our house or yard, Rex ran the other direction and stayed out of sight. He let Buster do the barking for both of them. We were told when we adopted him that his mother was a feral dog that had her puppies in a barn on an area farm. And if you have ever been around feral animals, you know that they are timid, skittish, and keep their distance. Rex had a little of that in him.
But there was also a lot of love in him. He was definitely Hal’s dog, and the two of them were, at some level, soulmates. Whenever we were gone, whether for an hour or for two weeks, Rex waited patiently at the back gate where he could watch the driveway for us to reappear, and when we did, his exuberance was both deafening and, at times, overwhelming.
We definitely knew we had been missed, and we knew he felt that “the pack” was not quite right unless all members were present and accounted for. He loved his humans unconditionally, and he loved nothing more than being with his family that loved him back…especially if that involved taking a daily walk.
Ruby’s grief
We miss our Rex terribly, and we are still getting over the shock of losing him so quickly, but we are not the only ones who feel the loss. Ruby, our five-year-old Border Collie mix, is going through a tough time too.
The first week, or so, she was sullen and sulking and spent most of the day and night outside in the backyard. It seemed as though she was waiting and waiting for her pal to reappear; “the pack” just wasn’t right without him. She, who had always had Rex as a mentor and big brother, was now uncertain about her role in the household.
And now, you ask, what contract did we sign nine years ago that came due two weeks ago? Hal has a theory that when we adopt a dog or a cat or parakeet or hamster into our lives, we sign an intangible and symbolic contract that states that we, the humans, will get unconditional love and joy from our companion animals. The price we pay in return is that we will, most likely, outlive our pets and feel the pain and grief of saying goodbye far too soon. But the joy of sharing our lives with a beloved pet like Rex always makes it worthwhile. We can’t imagine life without them – and now without him.
As an anonymous pet-lover wrote:
We may not be together
in the way we used to be.
But we are still connected by
a cord no eye can see.
So, whenever you need to find me,
we’re never far apart