Samara and kitten season

If you are a regular reader of this column, you probably know by now that we are in the midst of what animal shelters across the country refer to as “kitten season."
It’s that time of year when mama cats and their baby kittens show up in droves at shelters and rescue organizations. The Beatrice Animal Shelter has once again been inundated with these adorable fur balls, and once again has met the challenge with determination to help as many as possible.
Thanks to an amazing response from the community, many of the mamas and babies have been placed with fosters where they get the care and love and socialization that ultimately helps them to be healthy and ready to be adopted into their forever homes.
Not only have volunteers stepped up to help foster these feline friends, but others have donated supplies and food and money to help with the care of the wee ones. We have even had volunteers help with transporting critters to spay/neuter appointments. As you may have figured out, it takes a well-coordinated team of lots of players to get it all done.
Lifesaving Measures
The Beatrice Humane Society is fortunate to have an excellent coach in charge of this team. Carlee Fiddes, manager of the Beatrice Animal Shelter, has been working at extraordinary lengths to help as many felines as possible during this crazy, hectic kitten season.
She has always been an amazing manager, but this past year of the pandemic, she has faced many new challenges and changes and headaches. Carlee’s passion is saving animals and helping them to find a forever home where they will be safe and healthy and loved.
This past year, our shelter has been able to reach out to shelters in other areas that are overcrowded, understaffed, and needing funding. Cats and dogs that were scheduled for euthanasia have been given a second chance by making the life-saving trip from a kill-shelter to the Beatrice Animal Shelter.
One such cat that is the principal character of a miracle story is little “Samara”. Shelter manager Fiddes tells the story best…and I will share it with you.
“Samara arrived at the shelter as a transfer from an overcrowded shelter that was overwhelmed with cats and kittens. She had taken on three orphaned kittens, and even though she had no milk, she cleaned the babies and cuddled them and kept them warm. She even let them suckle on her as if they were her own. Her attention to and care of the kittens saved their lives.
Before long, shelter staff noticed that something was wrong with Samara’s breathing, and she was taken to our vet. Tests showed that Samara had a hole in her diaphragm allowing her intestines to move up into her lung space making it nearly impossible to breathe. There is no way to know for sure how long she had been living like this – maybe her whole life – but battling suffocation every day is no way to live.
Most cases like Samara’s result in euthanasia, and very few vets even do the surgery. However, rather than take the easy way out, we made the decision to take her to the Kansas State College of Veterinary Medicine and hope for the best. Many prayers and good wishes went with her into the operating room.
Following surgery, KSU reported that the diaphragmatic hernia repair was completed without complications and the patient was stable and sleeping. The problem was likely from an old trauma injury – possibly being hit by a car.
The most recent update as of this writing, is that Samara is doing well and recovering on schedule.” Thanks, Carlee for sharing this story and for your part in saving the life of this sweet cat.
New Lease on Life
Little Samara was doomed to a life of pain and suffering, but thanks to the donations of concerned animal lovers and the special Coffin Cat Fund set up through the Humane Society, she is on her way to a second chance at life.
The kittens she was mothering are now in foster care with another “adoptive” mother and doing well. Eventually, all parties involved will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, made ready for adoption and on their way to a forever home.
I am always proud of the work of the Beatrice Humane Society and the staff and volunteers at the Beatrice Animal Shelter, but it’s at times like this that I am especially proud and grateful. Kudos to all who played a part in this heartwarming story.