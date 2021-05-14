Samara and kitten season

She has always been an amazing manager, but this past year of the pandemic, she has faced many new challenges and changes and headaches. Carlee’s passion is saving animals and helping them to find a forever home where they will be safe and healthy and loved.

This past year, our shelter has been able to reach out to shelters in other areas that are overcrowded, understaffed, and needing funding. Cats and dogs that were scheduled for euthanasia have been given a second chance by making the life-saving trip from a kill-shelter to the Beatrice Animal Shelter.

One such cat that is the principal character of a miracle story is little “Samara”. Shelter manager Fiddes tells the story best…and I will share it with you.

“Samara arrived at the shelter as a transfer from an overcrowded shelter that was overwhelmed with cats and kittens. She had taken on three orphaned kittens, and even though she had no milk, she cleaned the babies and cuddled them and kept them warm. She even let them suckle on her as if they were her own. Her attention to and care of the kittens saved their lives.