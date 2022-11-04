This is the time of the year where we begin to put our gardening gloves and shovels to bed for the winter. However, there are many different ways to extend the growing season, at least for a few more weeks, if you prefer. These methods come in a wide range of price tags for any gardener to find some type of season extension.

Row Covers

Row covers are a way to extend the growing season through a light frost. Row covers are made of a light, spun fabric that you can see through. The row covers just sit on top of the plants to add a slight level of protection against freezing temperatures. The material is lightweight so it does not damage the plants as it rests on them. The typical row covers give you 2-8 degrees of protection from frost situation. For example, if the plant can withstand 32 degrees without a row cover, it can remain alive and growing through temperatures as low as 24 degrees with the row cover.

*This information came from John Porter, Nebraska Extension Educator.

Low Tunnels

Low tunnels are floating row covers but with hoops between the plants and the fabric or plastic to provide support. Low tunnels can be made with the same material as the floating row covers or it can be made with a greenhouse-type plastic for even more protection. With the hoops in place, the plants will not be damaged from a light snow load that would harm plants in just a row cover. You can also double up on the protection layers to provide even more warmth to the plants underneath. Most low tunnels will provide protection for plants down to 24 degrees.

Cold frames

A cold frame is described by Missouri Extension as “a protected plant bed with no artificial heat added." This is a good way to keep plants protected a little longer into the fall. Build a box frame out of lumber with a glass or plexiglass cover. This box is then placed over plants to increase the temperature and avoid damaging frosts. On warmer days, the window on top can be propped open to provide more airflow and avoid damaging plants in too much warmth. A Cold frame is a good way to recycle old windows or doors. The frame can even be made as simply as using hay bales for the sides and a window in the center. A cold frame can also be used in the spring to harden off any plants that you grow from seed indoors or to get an early start on cool season crops.

High Tunnels and Greenhouses

High tunnels are unheated greenhouses that you can stand and work in. They use the sun to heat the building and you can usually raise and lower the plastic on the sides to provide more airflow and cooler temperatures on warm days. They have no mechanical temperature control, whereas a greenhouse does have temperature control. They use heating and cooling devices and fans and controlled vents to keep the greenhouse at a certain temperature. Greenhouses are the most expensive way to extend the season, but can be utilized year-round.