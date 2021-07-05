Serving in your community

Last week I had the opportunity to attend a training on supporting our first responders. It was one of the most beneficial days that I have spent in a classroom. Not because I learned a lot, but because I needed to be reminded.

The majority of the folks in the room were Chaplains for larger police or fire departments. They have seen and experienced things that I hope I will never know. But yet, I wanted to know more about how I could do more.

The trainer, Barry Young, from the Independence, Missouri area had several good points that I felt were applicable to work, family and life, in general.

Point 1: “You are here to make an impact, not an income.”

I guess I accepted a long time ago that working in criminal justice and human services was never going to afford me a luxurious lifestyle. I’m okay with that because I’ve always looked at my work as a way to serve my community and my God.

In fact, when people ask me how I do everything I do, I always answer, “God’s given me a lot to do.”

The reason this resonated with me is that I’ve never thought about my impact before. Who am I impacting and how?