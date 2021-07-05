Serving in your community

Last week I had the opportunity to attend a training on supporting our first responders. It was one of the most beneficial days that I have spent in a classroom. Not because I learned a lot, but because I needed to be reminded.
The majority of the folks in the room were Chaplains for larger police or fire departments. They have seen and experienced things that I hope I will never know. But yet, I wanted to know more about how I could do more.
The trainer, Barry Young, from the Independence, Missouri area had several good points that I felt were applicable to work, family and life, in general.
Point 1: “You are here to make an impact, not an income.”
I guess I accepted a long time ago that working in criminal justice and human services was never going to afford me a luxurious lifestyle. I’m okay with that because I’ve always looked at my work as a way to serve my community and my God.
In fact, when people ask me how I do everything I do, I always answer, “God’s given me a lot to do.”
The reason this resonated with me is that I’ve never thought about my impact before. Who am I impacting and how?
“To be effective, you must understand your purpose and the personalities of those you serve,” said Young.
Point 2: “Practice care, compassion and concern in everything you do and say.”
I feel like that is advice that would be relevant for every situation.
One of my favorite posters in the office reads “Kindness is free. Sprinkle that stuff everywhere.”
Young went on to explain that in the work that supports, we need to be listen more than we talk.
“We are either building bridges or walls,” said Young.
Point 3: “Just be there.”
Young talked about the ministry of presence. Being present for families and for first responders. He was specifically talking about death notifications, however, I feel, again, like this idea could be used in a lot of situations.
I’ve talked before about being a person that walks beside others during difficult times.
We don’t know the exact thing to say at the exact moment it was needed. Sometimes there are no words. Sometimes people just need you to be present. Just sitting or walking beside them. Not talking, but listening.
Young said several times throughout the training “God uses people to heal people.” He talked about feeding our faith and not our fear.
Point 4: “It’s not if stress is going to happen, it’s when.”
That is true in any type of work and in life. Did you know that 46% of Americans state that work is a major source of stress?
Stress in a critical incident cannot be prevented, but it can be managed in a healthy way.
He talked about the S.A.F.E.R. acronym. Stabilize, acknowledge, facilitate, encourage and recover. There was a lot of discussion around what each of those meant in this field, but he also shared unhealthy responses to stress like suppression, addiction and isolation.
Unfortunately, even if we know healthy self-care and coping, there is a strong sense of pride that gets in the way. Did you know that nearly 800,000 people die by suicide in the world each year? That’s approximately one death every 40 seconds.
The lesson I was most strongly reminded of during that day of training is that you don’t need a certain job title to be a good person and practice these points. I challenge you to be that person and serve in your communities.