Spring fever

Spring is finally here and the temperatures have been warmer and our plants are really greening up. All of this really gets us in the mood to get outside and work in our lawns and gardens, but don’t get too excited. I just read an article by my colleague John Fech from Douglas-Sarpy Extension and he said we are about a month early for many lawncare activities, “So the word is Wait.”

Spring lawncare

This is the time of the year when our lawns start to green up and that is when we will begin to notice areas needing overseeding. Bare patches or those with weeds could be renovated and overseeded, but wait. Overseeding can be done in April, but anytime by the end of April to the early part of May is still fine for overseeding. According to Purdue University, the optimum air temperature for germination of Kentucky bluegrass seed is 59-86 degrees, for Tall fescue it is 68-86 degrees. So wait until it warms up more consistently before overseeding the lawn.

Fertilizer is another lawn activity we often do in the spring. You can apply a fertilizer application as needed in mid to late April. Wait to see how the lawn greens up to determine if a spring application is necessary. If a lawn has a medium green hue in late April, skip the typical Arbor Day application in favor of one in late May to early June.