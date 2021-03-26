Spring fever

Spring is finally here and the temperatures have been warmer and our plants are really greening up. All of this really gets us in the mood to get outside and work in our lawns and gardens, but don’t get too excited. I just read an article by my colleague John Fech from Douglas-Sarpy Extension and he said we are about a month early for many lawncare activities, “So the word is Wait.”
Spring lawncare
This is the time of the year when our lawns start to green up and that is when we will begin to notice areas needing overseeding. Bare patches or those with weeds could be renovated and overseeded, but wait. Overseeding can be done in April, but anytime by the end of April to the early part of May is still fine for overseeding. According to Purdue University, the optimum air temperature for germination of Kentucky bluegrass seed is 59-86 degrees, for Tall fescue it is 68-86 degrees. So wait until it warms up more consistently before overseeding the lawn.
Fertilizer is another lawn activity we often do in the spring. You can apply a fertilizer application as needed in mid to late April. Wait to see how the lawn greens up to determine if a spring application is necessary. If a lawn has a medium green hue in late April, skip the typical Arbor Day application in favor of one in late May to early June.
Crabgrass is one of the most problematic weeds in lawns. It is a summer annual weed. Summer annuals germinate in the spring, grow and produce seed throughout the summer and die with the first frost in the fall. Crabgrass germinates when the soil temperatures average 55-60 degrees Fahrenheit. So, crabgrass preventer should be applied when the soils hold that temperature for a week-long average, visit cropwatch.unl.edu/soiltemperature to view the current soil temperatures for your area. Typical preemergence herbicides include dithiopyr, prodiamine, or pendimethalin as the active ingredient. A second application should be made in late May to June for season-long control.
If the seed is put out on the lawn too early in the spring it could sit there and rot prior to germination or it could germinate on a warm day and then be killed by a later spring freeze. Similarly, if fertilization or crabgrass pre-emergence herbicides are applied too early they can add to water pollution. Also, if they are applied too soon in the year they will break down early and be less effective when plants need it or as crabgrass germinates.
Spring cleanup of perennials
As we talk about cleaning up perennial beds, again the word is ‘Wait’. The added mulch, including old plant material, can help keep a plant dormant on early, warm spring days. If the plant breaks dormancy too soon in the spring, it can be damaged by later spring cold temperatures.
Also, leaving the plant material around the plants from the season before can help pollinators and other beneficial insects that have overwintered in the crown or stems of our plants. Removing the plant material prior to the insects emerging in the spring could kill those valuable insects.
So, as exciting that it is that spring has finally arrived and the weather is warming up, don’t get too excited in your lawncare duties. Instead of going outdoors to work in your yard, enjoy the weather with a walk, take your dog if you have one, or just sit outside to read a good book.
*Reference to commercial products or trade names does not imply endorsement by Nebraska Extension or bias against those not mentioned.
If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner