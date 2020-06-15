Summer events promote learning

What a great summer for 4-H and FFA members to work with your livestock and projects. The Ag Society, Extension 4-H staff, and 4-H Council are working together to create the showcase for their hard work and excellence at the 2020 Gage County Fair, July 22-26, with static exhibits entry on July 21. Will it look the same? No. Exciting changes will be implemented due, of course, to the guidelines and regulations that must be followed. We will post fairbook on our website next week (gage.unl.edu) and have copies at the Extension Office. We care for the kids and families, club leaders, volunteers who work to create this event, our community, and know that together we are Nebraska Strong and proud! We can’t wait to see how this all comes together, we will need the help of many volunteers. This is one year; we will make the best better!