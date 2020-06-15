Summer events promote learning

We are pleased to be back in the swing of 4-H summer educational events and workshops, beginning this week. Upcoming workshops include: Pottery 101, June 17 and 24, instructor Shelley Eisele; Manners Made Easy, June 23, with 4-H presenter Margee Jane Harvey; Pie Workshop, June 28, showcasing so much baking experience by Emily and Lori Rempel and Sharon Lottman. Textile area workshops presented by Jacie Milius include Shorts and Scrunchies, July 2, Tie Dye for all ages on July 3. We have several openings in all workshops; contact the Extension Office, 402-223-1384.
Table setting & presentations contests
Setting the table is fun and inexpensive, combining creativity, color, seasonal items, or whatever the occasion calls for. The Presentation Contest builds life skills. Our county contests are Wednesday, July 1, Extension Office, beginning at 3:00 pm. Call for information packets; pre‑entry due June 24. Our website has entry form: gage.unl.edu. This event is so much fun, promotes project education, life skills and creativity. Clover Kids can enter the Table Setting event, non-competitive and fun.
4-H fashion show
One of the most exciting pre-fair events is the annual Fashion Show, Monday, July 13, 7 p.m., 4-H Building on the fairgrounds. Modeling sewn garments, purchased garments, showing Quilts of Valor and other quilts gives participants the skills of sewing, consumer buying, design and creating quilts. Clover Kids, you’re invited to join the fun. 4-H members should note the pre-entry date of July 6. Judging will take place the morning of July 13.
Gage County Fair features youth
What a great summer for 4-H and FFA members to work with your livestock and projects. The Ag Society, Extension 4-H staff, and 4-H Council are working together to create the showcase for their hard work and excellence at the 2020 Gage County Fair, July 22-26, with static exhibits entry on July 21. Will it look the same? No. Exciting changes will be implemented due, of course, to the guidelines and regulations that must be followed. We will post fairbook on our website next week (gage.unl.edu) and have copies at the Extension Office. We care for the kids and families, club leaders, volunteers who work to create this event, our community, and know that together we are Nebraska Strong and proud! We can’t wait to see how this all comes together, we will need the help of many volunteers. This is one year; we will make the best better!
Clover Kids
Many kids tag along to 4-H activities; they can’t wait to join 4-H. Or maybe kids don’t know about 4-H but want to find out what it’s all about. We offer Clover Kids, a non-competitive experience for kids ages 5-7. Adult volunteers work with children in simple, fun activities. The fairbook lists the classes for non-competitive learning; entry day is Tuesday, July 21, 4-H Building. Future 4-H members, don’t miss the fun! Stop and pick up a packet and check out a resource book full of project ideas.
In celebration of dads
In honor of Father’s Day and wonderful fathers, role models for their children and others, here are ten ways to be a great dad: 1) Respect your children’s mother. 2) Spend time with your children. 3) Earn the right to be heard. 4) Discipline with love. 5) Be a role model. 6) Be a teacher. 7) Eat together as a family. 8) Read to your children. 9) Show affection. 10) Realize that a father’s job is never done. After children are grown, they will still look to their father for wisdom and advice.
A dad is very important to his children and his influence lasts a lifetime. When a dad has a close relationship with his children, they are more likely to be well-adjusted, have positive self-esteem, do better in school, and develop good relationships in life. Fathers are role models for their kids, whether they realize it or not. A father who encourages his children to do their best will see his children make good decisions. Fathers play an essential part in the lives of their children as they grow, continue in school, enter the workforce, and perhaps marry and build their own families. Kids grow up quickly. Missed opportunities are forever lost.
Quote of Note: “Children can find other children to be pals. Children need fathers to be fathers.” – Garrison Keillor
