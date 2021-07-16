Summer lawn and garden care

Weed Control

Weeds can be problematic in the summer months, but they are more difficult to control then, too. During the summer weeds are large and their activity slows down making it difficult to control with herbicides. The best time to control many of our lawn and garden weeds is in the fall. Throughout the spring and summer all plants are making sugars through photosynthesis. During the fall, plants take those sugars from the leaves and move them into the roots for winter storage to help the plant get up and growing next spring. If the weeds are sprayed when they are moving the sugars into the roots, they will take the pesticide too, for higher efficacy.

Fall treatments for weeds works for perennial weeds such as bindweed, dandelions, clover, and creeping Charlie as well as winter annual weeds such as henbit. However, treating in the fall will not work for summer annual weeds such as crabgrass. Crabgrass is best controlled with a pre-emergence herbicide in the spring before it starts to grow or an early summer post-emergence herbicide if you missed the pre-emergence window.