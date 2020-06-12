Summer odds and ends

Soon, dogs at the Beatrice Animal Shelter will have the opportunity to participate in doggy play groups with the ultimate goal of socializing the pups and preparing them for adoption and life in their forever homes.

This month the shelter will begin utilizing the services of an intern from Colorado State University who is working toward a master’s degree. “Rachel” will be at our local shelter for 10 weeks to work with shelter dogs and to help set up a play group program.

According to Carlee Fiddes, shelter manager, the development of play groups will help to decrease stress, reduce the length of stay at the shelter, and increase the mental and physical strengths of the adoptable dogs. “Rachel will be a wonderful asset to our program. We are looking forward to working with her in this partnership that will hopefully enrich and enhance the lives of these wonderful dogs.”

In addition to working with the canines, Rachel will also help to develop a procedures and policy program for staff and volunteers. With her expertise and training, she will work with the humans who will eventually be running the program in Beatrice. Welcome to Beatrice, Rachel!

