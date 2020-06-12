Summer odds and ends

You have been asking, and we listened. And now it’s happened! After fielding questions about getting Beatrice Humane Society T-shirts, we are happy to report that they are now available.
The short-sleeved shirts are gray with either a dog or cat silhouette on the front and the Humane Society’s logo on the back. Pictures of the shirts are posted on Facebook. All shirts sell for 12 dollars each, and all proceeds go to the care of the wonderful animals at the Beatrice Animal Shelter.
Because of heavy interest, the first shipment is going to sell out soon, but there are plans to re-order more. If you are interested in buying a T-shirt, please call the shelter at 402-228-9100 during regular business hours to leave your information. You can also send an email or leave a Facebook message.
Playtime for pups
Did you know that playtime is an important part of doggy socialization? According to the website doggydates.com, doggy play groups address the social nature of dogs and their place in nature as pack animals. “Regular, positive interaction with other dogs and humans is vital to the development of a healthy, happy dog.”
The goal of organizing play groups for dogs is “to develop your dog’s well-being and confidence by reinforcing calm, appropriate play behaviors in a safe environment.”
Soon, dogs at the Beatrice Animal Shelter will have the opportunity to participate in doggy play groups with the ultimate goal of socializing the pups and preparing them for adoption and life in their forever homes.
This month the shelter will begin utilizing the services of an intern from Colorado State University who is working toward a master’s degree. “Rachel” will be at our local shelter for 10 weeks to work with shelter dogs and to help set up a play group program.
According to Carlee Fiddes, shelter manager, the development of play groups will help to decrease stress, reduce the length of stay at the shelter, and increase the mental and physical strengths of the adoptable dogs. “Rachel will be a wonderful asset to our program. We are looking forward to working with her in this partnership that will hopefully enrich and enhance the lives of these wonderful dogs.”
In addition to working with the canines, Rachel will also help to develop a procedures and policy program for staff and volunteers. With her expertise and training, she will work with the humans who will eventually be running the program in Beatrice. Welcome to Beatrice, Rachel!
Cuteness alert!
Even though the pandemic has brought about changes in policy and procedures at the Beatrice Animal Shelter, things have been busy. As you know, it’s “kitten season”. That means there are cute cats and adorable kittens of all ages, sizes, and color combinations in residence at our facility.
If you are interested in adopting or perhaps fostering a feline friend, you can check out the animals on the Humane Society website. Adoption and foster applications can be filled out online, and then a shelter representative will contact you to make an appointment to meet your match.
Did you know?
*Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a microchip clinic anytime soon at the shelter. You can, however, have your pet chipped at the shelter for a 25-dollar fee. Please call in advance to schedule an appointment.
*The shelter is always in need of cat litter. If you would like to donate, please get the non-clumping kind. Inexpensive brands work as well as the more costly ones.
*There is also a need for large or small plastic pet carriers that can be used to transport dogs and cats. And collapsible wire kennels are also needed.
*Next time you are at the shelter, please notice the new black garden bench flanked by two lovely pots of flowers near the entrance of the building. As noted on the brass plaque attached to the bench, it is given in memory of Helen and Oscar Kolman by their children. Thank you, Kolmans!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!