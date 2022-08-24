Take the stress out of family meals

Feeling the pressure of back-to-school schedules yet?

I ran a version of this article before, but boy does it feel relevant now that I have a kindergartener myself. Give your mealtime motivation a boost by trying the following tips from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:

Keep it simple. On extra busy nights, prioritize recipes with fewer ingredients. With input from your children, create a small collection of family favorites to help you get in and out of the kitchen in less than 30 minutes. Cycle through these recipes regularly, and pretty soon both grocery shopping and meal prep will be a snap.

Choose ingredients that do double duty. Save shopping time by stocking up on ingredients you can use for more than one meal throughout the week. Cook two pounds of lean ground beef, instead of one. Use half for Sloppy Joes on whole grain buns one night, and reheat the other half to throw in a casserole the next night.

Keep it semi-homemade. A semi-homemade meal that includes lean protein, whole grains and vegetables will provide great nutrition, and hopefully leftovers (Oh, hello savings!). Keep it semi-homemade by using canned or frozen vegetables and store-bought sauces or spice packets. The key is to read labels in order to choose the versions low in extra salt, added sugar, and saturated fat.

Make it enjoyable when you can. Add some excitement to family meals with theme dinners. Use a checkered tablecloth for an Italian-inspired meal, and bust out the chopsticks when serving an Asian-inspired dish. Dine al fresco (that’s in the open air) on the back patio, and bring a cheat sheet of fun conversation starters to liven up your family discussions. Need some ideas? Try these:

-If you could be any type of animal, what would you be and why?

-What family tradition would you like us to start?

-What’s your favorite family tradition we already do?

-If you could be president, what’s the first thing you would do?

-What was the nicest thing you did for someone today?

-What was the nicest thing someone did for you today?

-Tell us about your favorite food without using the name. We’ll try to guess what it is.

-If you had a time machine, where would you go and why?

-Share something new you learned or did today.

Start small. You don’t have to drive past the drive-thru or play fun games together every time to make family meal gains. Set a goal to limit take-out to a couple times a week. If you have a set schedule, designate your busiest couple days for these meals each week. Make a commitment to prepare a semi-homemade meal at home at least one night per week. Before you know it, you’ll be enjoying a new tradition and setting new, bigger family meal goals.