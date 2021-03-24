The myth of Popeye’s spinach strength

In 1937, someone finally thought to double check the math. The error was corrected, but the damage to the public’s perception was already done.

I consider this tale a great example of how easily nutrition misinformation can spread, even to the point of influencing healthcare advice for decades.

The simple act of just one critically thinking person double-checking von Wolf’s numbers would’ve surely stopped this myth before it ever started.

For example, most other popular leafy greens contain between 3 - 6 milligrams of iron per 100-gram serving. Even a very small serving of a T-bone steak only nets you about 3 milligrams of iron.

So, my question is threefold:

1) Who looked at von Wolf’s numbers in 1870 and thought, “Cool. Definitely no need to check this guy’s work before publishing.”

2) Who looked at those same numbers in the early 1930s and thought, “Yes. It makes so much sense that all leafy greens fall within a range of about 3 - 6 milligrams of iron per serving, but spinach packs a whopping 35 milligrams.

3) Why, after figuring out the error in 1937, must it take us as a society so long to wrap our collective minds around this new, factual information?