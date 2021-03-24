The myth of Popeye’s spinach strength

Shiver me timbers!
As I was sitting down to write a boring article about the benefits of spinach in honor of Friday being National Spinach Day, I came across something much more fun.
Anyone who’s seen the legendary cartoon knows its title character draws superhuman strength from canned spinach, of all things.
To quote the man himself, “I’m strong to the finich, cause I eat me spinach, I’m Popeye the Sailor Man!”
While spinach (canned, frozen or fresh) is packed with nutrients, a simple record-keeping error made in 1870 eventually led to Popeye seriously overestimating its iron content.
The Half-Life of Facts: Why Everything We Know Has an Expiration Date by Samual Arbesman—a book I now want to check out from the library—explains that back then, a German chemist named Erich von Wolf examined the iron content of various greens.
As von Wolf was recording his findings, he accidentally misplaced a decimal point, changing the iron content of spinach from 3.5 milligrams per 100-gram serving to 35 milligrams per 100-gram serving.
To put these servings into perspective, 100 grams means eating almost 3 ½ cups of fresh spinach or about ½ cup of drained canned spinach.
With Popeye’s popularity overlapping with The Great Depression, some well-meaning folks saw an opportunity to market this lower-cost source of iron to consumers. It worked, with Americans apparently increasing their spinach consumption by a full third.
In 1937, someone finally thought to double check the math. The error was corrected, but the damage to the public’s perception was already done.
I consider this tale a great example of how easily nutrition misinformation can spread, even to the point of influencing healthcare advice for decades.
The simple act of just one critically thinking person double-checking von Wolf’s numbers would’ve surely stopped this myth before it ever started.
For example, most other popular leafy greens contain between 3 - 6 milligrams of iron per 100-gram serving. Even a very small serving of a T-bone steak only nets you about 3 milligrams of iron.
So, my question is threefold:
1) Who looked at von Wolf’s numbers in 1870 and thought, “Cool. Definitely no need to check this guy’s work before publishing.”
2) Who looked at those same numbers in the early 1930s and thought, “Yes. It makes so much sense that all leafy greens fall within a range of about 3 - 6 milligrams of iron per serving, but spinach packs a whopping 35 milligrams.
3) Why, after figuring out the error in 1937, must it take us as a society so long to wrap our collective minds around this new, factual information?
Popeye, on the other hand, would’ve probably responded to the whole debacle with, “Oh my gorshk!”
And, don’t worry—most people only need in the range of 8 - 18 milligrams of iron each day for good health, anyway.
