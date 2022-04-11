The other side of uncomfortable

Earlier in my life, I traveled to conferences and trainings throughout the United States. Since my work has changed and the world is different after COVID, I do more online conferencing and webinars than I do travel.

I always enjoyed getting away from the routine when I had the opportunity. It seemed to always help me focus a little better when I returned.

This past weekend I spent in the hills and valleys of Easton, Kansas with my NATRC friends. Not a long trip, three hours, but when pulling a camper in the wind, it seemed long.

It was primitive camping in the middle of a mowed field so some of the comforts that electricity offers were not possible. Friday night it was 19 degrees and I was beginning to wonder why I thought this was fun, but Saturday warmed up quickly and we shed layers of outer wear throughout the day.

I haven’t ridden in competition for 15 years, but I go as a volunteer and secretary for a judge. It’s my contribution to the sport and I still get to experience the outdoors, the horses and spend time with friends.

This weekend I was a secretary to the Horsemanship Judge. The ride was held on the Leavenworth Fox Hunting land and in conjunction with AERC, an endurance sport with horses.

I learned so much this weekend about those niches while we were buzzing across fields and through wooded trails in the UTV to set up and observe different obstacles for the horses and riders.

While we sat and waited for the competitors in the woods, we watched and heard the land come alive with nature. Birds sang, frogs chirped, and I saw a small salamander slither around on the rocks. Ticks (which I hate) were starting to crawl out from wherever they hide during the winter.

It is not a race, but a timed event and miles of hard trail. It’s physically demanding for the horse and the rider. Its hard work for everyone involved and at the end of the day, I’m always exhausted. But yet, it’s fun and helps me get out of my head when I’m really stressed like I have been recently.

When I came home Sunday and took my first shower in three days, I began to question my sanity. What makes this fun?

This weekend alone I was hot and cold. My muscles were sore from hiking up and down steep and rocky trails. I didn’t drink enough water and ate way too much unhealthy food at random times throughout the very long days. I was physically uncomfortable a lot of the time.

But I got to experience nature, meet new and interesting people, spend time with old friends, and have uninterrupted time to listen to an audio book, pray and just reflect on life. That’s what I love.

My routine involves a lot of time being exhausted from working too hard or being uncomfortable, but that helps me appreciate the brief moments in time that it all makes sense. I call them “aha moments.” The snipits of time that I can stop and say “I’m living my best life.”

I’ve learned that sometimes I have to experience being uncomfortable before I can understand what’s important to me.

When do those moments happen for you? Close your eyes and think about that for a second. When are you at your best? When do you hear God speaking to you?

I’m a big proponent of living intentionally in faith and would challenge you to choose your best life, even if you’re uncomfortable sometimes.

