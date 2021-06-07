Thinking about expectations

Recently, I’ve been thinking a lot about expectations. This probably was the result of the conclusion I came to that a lot of my daily activities and conversations would fall under the category of “you can’t make this stuff up!”
Do I have inaccessible expectations?
Some people believe that if you have an expectation, you are setting yourself up for disappointment. Some believe that you are setting goals and boundaries for yourself and how you expect to be treated. Honestly, I probably fall somewhere in between.
As an example, I expected that we would be done with calving season by now, but first-year- heifer, Karen, had other plans. Now I’m trying to find a Country music singer’s name (to fit in my theme for this year) for the last to arrive and late. Meanwhile, Karen is enjoying the cool breezes of summer without the responsibilities of caring for a calf and unconcerned that she is causing extra time and work.
On the other hand, I was pleasantly surprised with my latest vehicle purchase. Based on prior experience, I had developed an expectation of what car shopping entails. Well, all shopping really falls under “something to be avoided” for me. It was going to be awful.
A few months ago, I decided I needed a truck. Something I could drive on daily basis, but also could use for farm work. Something that had four doors and would seat our family comfortably. It had to be four-wheel drive and have a certain size of motor to meet my husband’s standards.
In the past, my husband has taken me on extended and exhausting days of searching through car lots with little success. We usually found inflated prices and shifty salesman (no offense).
We typically spent a lot of time combing through all the ads on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist of private sellers only to find problems that the owner was trying to cover with spray paint and car deodorizers.
This search had started much the same, however, when I was just about to give up hope of finding anything that would not require us to make payments (another of my husband’s standards), my truck popped up on Facebook For Sale and it was just around the corner.
Literally, two blocks from our house we found a truck that matched all of our expectations and the whole process of test driving and purchasing it was unbelievably smooth. I was about to become a believer in man-made miracles when my cows entered the picture.
I don’t know why I expected that they would just stay in the pasture where we had put them. Actually one of the groups had a new fence to prevent them from trashing our crops. But oh no, they couldn’t just graze in grass taller than they are and wait for the grain and fly spray to arrive twice a week. No, they had to swim across to tear up fence and camp in the corn.
I expect that we will be filling our freezers with roast beef and hamburger soon if they do not begin to respect electric fences this summer.
This coming weekend, however, our family has an event that I have no expectation developed because I have no prior experience. I’ve never been the mother-of-the-bride.
I guess I expect it to be emotional, but beautiful. I assume the wedding day will be busy and sometimes chaotic, but I know even if everything doesn’t go as planned, at the end of the day, Brandon and Elyse will live a life filled with love.
What are your expectations this summer?