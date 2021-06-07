Thinking about expectations

In the past, my husband has taken me on extended and exhausting days of searching through car lots with little success. We usually found inflated prices and shifty salesman (no offense).

We typically spent a lot of time combing through all the ads on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist of private sellers only to find problems that the owner was trying to cover with spray paint and car deodorizers.

This search had started much the same, however, when I was just about to give up hope of finding anything that would not require us to make payments (another of my husband’s standards), my truck popped up on Facebook For Sale and it was just around the corner.

Literally, two blocks from our house we found a truck that matched all of our expectations and the whole process of test driving and purchasing it was unbelievably smooth. I was about to become a believer in man-made miracles when my cows entered the picture.

I don’t know why I expected that they would just stay in the pasture where we had put them. Actually one of the groups had a new fence to prevent them from trashing our crops. But oh no, they couldn’t just graze in grass taller than they are and wait for the grain and fly spray to arrive twice a week. No, they had to swim across to tear up fence and camp in the corn.