Tips for calving out heifers

During calving season first calf heifers commonly need more assistance than multiparody cows. Heifers are not fully grown at calving and have a smaller pelvic area. Dystocia, or difficult calving, is the predominate cause of calf loss at calving of first calf heifers.

Heifers must be observed frequently (at least twice daily) but disturbed as little as possible. If watching a heifer beginning to calve, she will become restless and uncomfortable in stage one of calving otherwise known as pre-calving. During this stage, the heifer will show signs of discomfort, stop grazing, go off by herself, etc. This stage should last 2-6 hours but could be longer.

After early labor the heifer will begin active labor. During this time more visible signs such as breaking water and straining will become evident. Sometimes her water will break, but she will not progress due to the calf not entering the birth canal. To be born alive, the calf must be delivered within approximately four hours after the appearance of the water bag. Early assistance can avoid deaths, calving paralysis, and uterine prolapse in heifers.

Heifers should be kept in a close proximity during calving, so that assistance may be given if needed. Calving difficulty can be induced by disturbance. Hence, frequent checking must disturb the heifers as little as possible. Having a pair of binoculars handy can allow you to get a good view and decided when to give assistance but will not disturb any cattle.

The decision to give assistance should be based firstly on the position of the calf. If a hind leg is visible or if only one foreleg is presented, or if there is any other evidence of malpresentation of the calf, assistance should be given immediately. The calf's chance of survival is greater if assistance is given early.

Occasionally a difficult scenario may require a vet to correct the dystocia issue and administer any veterinary drugs to assist with calving or survival post-calving. Below are examples of when a veterinarian should be called.

· A heifer is having dystocia problems.

· The calf is coming out backwards. Otherwise known as a breech, this can be identified by hooves pointing towards the sky.

· The heifer becomes weak.

After a difficult birth, young cows often desert their calves. It is wise to keep the cow and calf confined in a small area after assistance has been given.

For more information on preparing for calving season call me at my office (402) 624-8030 or visit the bigredbeeftalk.unl.edu website.

