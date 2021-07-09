Traveling with pets

If you are like most folks, you have spent the past 18 months very close to home. Travel has been almost non-existent, and trips to see family, friends, and far-away places were pretty much eliminated.

Now that the Covid-19 vaccine has improved our chances of staying healthy, you may be considering the opportunity to travel once again. If you are a pet owner, there are a number of things to consider before you start to pack your suitcases.

I’ll let you decide about whether or not it’s a good idea to take your pets on a motor trip, but in some situations, you just plain have to do it. According to a study by AAA and Best Western International, more than half of U.S. pet owners take their cats and dogs with them when they travel.

One suggestion before you embark on a long road trip is to do a trial run. Take some shorter drives to see how your pet responds. We found out that our dear “Rex” did not like to travel. When he was a young pup, he went with us to Texas to visit family. We noticed that he lay perfectly still in the back seat with his head facing the back of the seat with no interest in what was going on outside the car window.