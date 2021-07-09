Traveling with pets

If you are like most folks, you have spent the past 18 months very close to home. Travel has been almost non-existent, and trips to see family, friends, and far-away places were pretty much eliminated.
Now that the Covid-19 vaccine has improved our chances of staying healthy, you may be considering the opportunity to travel once again. If you are a pet owner, there are a number of things to consider before you start to pack your suitcases.
I’ll let you decide about whether or not it’s a good idea to take your pets on a motor trip, but in some situations, you just plain have to do it. According to a study by AAA and Best Western International, more than half of U.S. pet owners take their cats and dogs with them when they travel.
One suggestion before you embark on a long road trip is to do a trial run. Take some shorter drives to see how your pet responds. We found out that our dear “Rex” did not like to travel. When he was a young pup, he went with us to Texas to visit family. We noticed that he lay perfectly still in the back seat with his head facing the back of the seat with no interest in what was going on outside the car window.
As we later figured out, he was motion-sick and did not like riding in a vehicle. A few trial runs would perhaps have helped us to figure out that it was no treat for poor Rex to go with us. From then on, we made other arrangements for him when we had to travel.
Ride Time
If you don’t have your pet in a carrier or well-ventilated crate when you travel, please don’t allow him to ride with his head hanging outside the window. I know…your dog loves to feel the wind in his face and take in all the sniffs and smells. However, this can cause ear damage or expose your pet to lung infections.
Whether you are traveling on a week-long trip or going to the grocery store, NEVER leave your pet in a closed car, even on a mild day. The heat and insufficient air circulation can lead to heat stress, suffocation, and even death. Every summer we hear tragic stories of what can happen when owners are careless.
This means that you may have to plan your lunch at a drive-through restaurant and take the food to a picnic table or park. Or, the humans in the car might want to take turns going in to eat while Fido or Fifi wait outside. We have done both. It’s not ideal, but it works and is one of the compromises you must make when traveling with your four-legged kids in summer or winter.
Packing the Essentials
When traveling with your pet, remember to pack his/her health and rabies certificates. You might need to prove that Fido and Fluffy are current with their vaccinations and are in good health. If your pet is on medications, be sure that you have packed enough for the length of the trip.
It’s a good idea to pack a bag or tote for your pet. Include those medications, food and water bowls, a leash and/or harness, grooming equipment, food and treats, a favorite towel or blanket, and maybe a toy or two. The ASPCA recommends keeping a gallon of cold water on hand to ensure your pet stays sufficiently hydrated during the trip.
If you have room, you may want to consider taking a collapsible kennel – especially if that’s what your companion animal is used to. And if a thundershirt vest helps your furry friend during thunderstorms or anxious moments, pack it too. A road trip can create lots of angst and anxiety, and the thundershirt may help to alleviate those feelings.
Heaven forbid that your beloved pet would bolt and run or become separated from you in unfamiliar territory, but it can happen. And, hopefully, you know what I am going to say now. Make sure that he/she is wearing identification tags displaying your name, home address, and cell phone number.
And if there is a microchip, make certain that the information is current – especially if you have moved since the chip was implanted. Recent photos of your pet are also good to have on hand if you need them in a worst-case scenario.
Traveling in Style
In case you haven’t noticed, pets are big business. Millions and millions of dollars are spent each year on pets and their food, equipment, medical care, grooming, toys, and clothing. Pet owners can even purchase medical insurance for their furry friends.
We receive several catalogs that specialize in dog items. The whole collection is all about the latest and greatest cutting-edge items that will supposedly improve the life of man’s best friend.
The most recent Orvis catalog has an array of non-slip vehicle seat protectors that would be perfect for traveling with your pet. They come in a variety of styles and colors and sizes…and they are water-resistant and are washable. Other specialty items include folding travel crates, car safety harnesses, waterproof dry dog food travel bags, and no-splash travel bowls.
Taking your pet with you on a road trip can be a rewarding experience for all involved. Just make sure that you consider the possible pitfalls and plan carefully. Have fun and safe travels!