Using fertilizers in your landscape

The spring is an exciting time for all of us. It is always refreshing to see landscapes begin to green up after a long winter. In our home lawns, many add fertilizers to plants to help them green up faster and to help them gain a deeper green color. But is fertilizer always needed? And is early spring always the best time for fertilizers?
About fertilizers
Plants obtain nutrients for plant growth from the soil through their roots. Fertilizers are used to enhance growth. Macronutrients are the three most important nutrients for plants, Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K). These are the three numbers found on the front of a fertilizer bag. So a 10-12-10 has 10% Nitrogen, 12% phosphorus, and 10% potassium. These help our plants in many ways, but the easy way to remember it is Up, Down, and All Around. The Nitrogen helps with the “up” growth, the green, leafy growth of the plant. The Phosphorus helps with the “down” growth, the root growth. And the Potassium helps with the “all around” or the general growth of our plants.
Fertilizers should not be applied to stressed or dying plants. Diseased or injured plants are naturally focused on fighting the disease or pushing through the stress level. If fertilizer is applied, it will push the plant to grow so the energy of the plant is used to grow instead, when that energy should be used to fight through the problem.
Fertilizing turf
You have free articles remaining.
Fertilizers are often used in the spring, but don’t get too excited. You can apply a fertilizer application as needed in mid to late April. Wait to see how the lawn greens up to determine if a spring application is necessary. If a lawn has a medium green hue in late April, skip the typical Arbor Day application in favor of one in late May to early June.
Fertilizing trees
Most trees and shrubs do not need fertilization. Nebraska soils typically have enough available nutrients for proper growth of these plants. If your tree has a general lack of growth, has small, stunted, yellowish leaves or stunted twig growth the tree may need fertilization. On good years, your branches should grow 6-12 inches per year. If you don’t see that, your tree may need fertilization. The best time for fertilizing is in the spring during the flush of growth.
Trunk injections and trunk implants are often used for iron deficient trees. These are the trees that have lime green leaves during the growing season, often with darker green veins. Trunk injections are not the preferred method of adding macronutrients to our trees, iron is a micronutrient because it is not needed as much as the three macronutrients. Macronutrients should be applied through soil applications which can be broadcast, drilled, or done through soil injections.
Soil test
Before adding fertilizers to any plant, you should always do a soil test to know what and how much of any nutrient is necessary. Too much of a nutrient can be just as damaging as not enough of a nutrient. A soil test can tell you the nutrient levels in your soil. You can get bags to mail in for a soil test from your local Extension Office.
When doing a soil test, take multiple samples from within the sample area and mix those together to get the sample from that mixture. Do separate soil tests for different areas in your landscape. When looking at a landscape, front yard and backyard should be two different samples, the garden would be another sample, and a landscape bed would be a fourth sample.
If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner