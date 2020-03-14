Using fertilizers in your landscape

The spring is an exciting time for all of us. It is always refreshing to see landscapes begin to green up after a long winter. In our home lawns, many add fertilizers to plants to help them green up faster and to help them gain a deeper green color. But is fertilizer always needed? And is early spring always the best time for fertilizers?

About fertilizers

Plants obtain nutrients for plant growth from the soil through their roots. Fertilizers are used to enhance growth. Macronutrients are the three most important nutrients for plants, Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K). These are the three numbers found on the front of a fertilizer bag. So a 10-12-10 has 10% Nitrogen, 12% phosphorus, and 10% potassium. These help our plants in many ways, but the easy way to remember it is Up, Down, and All Around. The Nitrogen helps with the “up” growth, the green, leafy growth of the plant. The Phosphorus helps with the “down” growth, the root growth. And the Potassium helps with the “all around” or the general growth of our plants.