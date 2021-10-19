Value in grazing corn residue

This fall as corn harvest wraps up, cattle that have spent the summer grazing pasture will be moved to corn stalks. Corn stalks can provide a great fall/winter forage source to graze. Even if you are not a beef producer, but own farm ground, it is still possible to lease your property to a cattle producer to utilize the crop residue left on the fields. Corn growers are often apprehensive to turn cattle out on stalks for various reasons, such as the concern that compaction will potentially decrease yields. While there are certain soil types and topography that should not be grazed, these instances are not found in southeast Nebraska. However, high traffic areas such as cattle trails and areas around waterers might have high levels of compaction, they will still not reduce yields the following year. Studies conducted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Iowa State University have shown that fall grazing of corn stalks does not decrease yields the following year.

Landowners commonly wonder how much to charge. Before that question can be answered, it is important to breakdown the costs of grazing cattle on corn stalks. The University of Nebraska Beef Systems Team has developed a corn stalk grazing calculator to help figure this cost. It can be found online (https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/westcentral/ag-economics/), or feel free to contact me personally to help with utilization of this tool. Additional costs to consider as a beef producer are freight, water, feed, adverse effects of inclement weather, and responsibility of taking care of the stock. There should be a legal document clarifying ALL specifics so that all parties understand their duty in the business arrangement.

The price should be dependent upon what is provided by the landowner and expectations of the cattle owner. Landowners can set the level as to what they will provide. For example, if a land owner wants to have cattle grazing their stalks but does not want to be involved, they can require the cattle owner to put up their own fence and take care of the health of the cattle. Common ranges for these instances on the eastern side of the state are generally between $0.15-$0.30 per head per day.

In some scenarios the owner of the cattle might not live close enough to take care of the cattle and need someone to check health and feed if necessary. These scenarios can allow the landowner to charge up to $1.00-$1.25 per head per day if they provide such services. Or some landowners decide to set the cost as a price per acre, which averages approximately $25 per acre in eastern Nebraska. At the end of the day rental rates are negotiable between the landowner and the cattle owner and should be discussed far in advance of cattle reaching the stalks.

For more information on Nebraska Beef Extension or prussic acid toxicity reach me at my office (402) 624-8007 or follow my twitter page @BigRedBeefTalk for more information on Nebraska Beef Extension.

