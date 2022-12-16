Winter plant protections

As I wander through my landscape this time of year, it is easy to notice problems. One thing I realized, is that I forgot to put on winter protection from the wildlife to a newly planted tree sapling. I now realize that the tree, that was nipped off by a rabbit or squirrel, will likely not return, which is very disappointing. So, if you haven’t put the winter protection out for your plants yet, do so soon to stop damage before it starts.

Winter Care of Trees

We need to protect our trees from damage that can occur over the winter. Tree trunks of young, thin-barked trees can be damaged from sunscald in the winter. Sunscald happens on warm days when the cells of the bark warm up and then freeze rapidly at night. Once the damage has occurred there is no cure for it, but you can use a tree wrap through the winter months to prevent the damage. Be sure to only leave tree wraps on for the winter months and only for the first few years of growth.

As for wildlife, exclusion with a fence is best. The fence needs to be at least 8 feet tall for deer damage and 2 feet tall for rabbits. It should be made from 1-inch by 1-inch mesh wire, or chicken wire, to prevent young rabbits and voles from getting through.

Winter mulch

Winter mulch can be applied when temperatures are consistently dropping down to the twenties each night. Winter mulch is applied to herbaceous perennial plants to protect them from temperature fluctuations. Any plants that were just planted this fall and those plants that are especially tender such as roses, Japanese bloodgrass, dwarf blue mist spirea and lavender could benefit from winter mulching. This mulch can be up to four inches deep for winter. This is a good use for the fallen leaves in our lawns, rather than leaving that on the turf leading to snow mold this winter. A mix of chewed up leaves and wood chips will make a great winter mulch.

Winter Care of Turf

During the winter months, avoid walking or driving over frozen turf. If frost has formed and foot or vehicle traffic occurs, it can damage turfgrass. Winter traffic can cause cosmetic damage, physical abrasion, and/or soil damage depending on the situation. Too much traffic on turfgrass at a time when it cannot recover also leads to winter injury. If it isn’t damaged too badly, it will green back up in the spring, but it will take longer.

Deicers are another winter issue, select deicers wisely and use them according to direction. Deicers applied to surfaces may run off and enter soil or be splashed onto nearby vegetation. In soil, salts reduce the availability of water to plants, which can increase water stress during spring and summer. Essentially, the deicing products draw the water away from plant cells, which causes them to dry out and die. If splashed onto foliage it may burn and kill plants growing adjacent to roadways. Try to avoid piling the snow up in the same location on the edge of your lawn each time it snows to spread out deicers on the lawn and reduce the damage. You can also try kitty litter or sand or gravel to help get traction instead of deicers.